Phyna has reacted to the trending videos from her male colleagues Leo Da Silva and Chizzy's weddings

The Level Up winner, in a viral tweet, queried her female colleagues on when they would be walking down the aisle

Phyna's statement has since sparked different reactions, with many dragging the reality star

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has taken to her X account to react to the videos and pictures from her male colleagues Leo Da Silva and Chizzy's secret wedding.

Legit.ng recently reported that Chizzy traditionally tied the knot with his lover in a viral video that has left people talking.

Phyna reacted to the weddings of two male BBNaija stars.

Source: Instagram

Hours after Chizzy trended, a video from Leo Babarinde DaSilva, aka Leo DaSilva's introduction, surfaced online.

Watch the viral clip below:

Phyna queries BBNaija girls

Reacting to the videos, Phyna called out her female colleagues as she said their male counterparts were getting married.

In her words:

“Bbn boys are getting married. Bbn girls Afa. The bed wey Una lay eh. The reggae dy spoil other people blues oo.”

See her tweet below:

People react as Phyna calls out female colleagues

The reality star's statement has since attracted reactions. See them below:

Iam_SEANIZIK:

"Den dey busy dey comot belle."

iamnonso001:

"Una no wan marry us now. Make una Dey wait for Ote pinkin."

kingozy:·

"Wen dey would go for podcast and say customer turn husband, or say I bring pusy to the table.... every man go think say na so all bbn girls be. Thank God my Phyna is different o."

saviour_mic:

"Waiting you dey wait for abi make I mind my business."

kachiucheagwu:

"Continue being you and the right man will come in no distant time."

Chika:

"Are you ok like this? You should be asking yourself that questions. Are you not a BBN girl abi you BBN boy??"

Source: Legit.ng