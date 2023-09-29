Reality show star Terseer Waya, known as Kiddwaya, has penned a lengthy note to fans of his colleagues who are hell-bent on destroying others

He highlighted some of their supporters' negative actions and revealed how his colleagues have been living private lives because of their fans

Kiddwaya warned his colleagues not to get carried away by the fake love they are shown on social media

Terseer Waya, a former housemate in the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show, has taken to Instagram to write a long letter to fans of BBNaija housemates about their attitude to others.

Recently, some fans have created disagreement among housemates with the way they troll people on social media.

Kiddwaya gives reason reality stars don't last in the industry

In the lengthy letter Kiddwaya wrote to BBNaija housemates' fans, he stated why some of his colleagues are not doing well in the industry.

Kiddwaya Writes Open Letter to BBNaija Housemates’ Fans, “Stop Creating Enemies for Ur Favourites.” Photo Credit @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

According to him, making money in the entertainment industry takes a lot of hard work. And most people don't get money from the engagement of fans but from the relationships they have built over the years.

While concluding his message, he said his colleagues should not be carried away with the narrative their supporters create for them.

See the letter BBNaija star Kiddwaya wrote to fans:

Reaction trails Kiddwaya's letter to fans

Netizens have reacted to the note written by Kiddwaya to BBN housemates' fans. Some agreed with him and joined in warning haters on social media.

Here are some of their comments:

@davido:

"They coming for u in 3…2…1… Kidd run!"

@mizkasham:

"You are absolutely right, I didn't watch the last season that much and for this all star's na for Instagram I dey see update. The toxicity around the show is too much."

@iamqwinadepa:

"Wisdom 101 the house mates should take workable decisions and not fall for their pressure."

@amy_nic27:

"Asin eeeh so many brands don’t want to associate themselves with Bbn graduates again…soon they will barely sign endorsement cause the toxicity the fans creates is too much."

@iamprincess_adaeze:

"Expecially this baye fans, if baye no win I laugh shaa."

@hecute_chi:

"Honestly… they really need to stop creating enemies for their fave …. They needs each other."

@chizy2chizy:

"Bloggers and toxic fan base doing the most. Nigerians re not exposed to understand what a reality TV show is all about."

@maggienoelz:

"I dlike baye a lot but her fans made me hate the little girl for nothing. Lol there is life after big brother."

@kukua_babe:

"Don’t mind this hungry frustrated yeye fans. For my own mental health since after Tobi’s time till now, it’s been just cruise for me."

@umelo.patricia:

"Because of the toxicity of the fans their faves has continued to loose their destiny Helpers unknowingly."

BBNaija star Kiddwaya says he has a wealthy father

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Kiddwaya slammed a lady who compared him to other housemates in the reality show.

The lady, Ariana Tailor, divided the housemates into groups according to their progress. She placed some housemates in the category of those who had lost, and Kiddwaya was unfortunately among them.

Kiddwaya had responded that he has a father, rich uncles, two passports and wealthy friends.

Source: Legit.ng