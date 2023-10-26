Renowned Nigerian disc jockey Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, took the internet by surprise with her astonishing retirement plans

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, best known as DJ Cuppy, shook the internet with her jaw-dropping plans for retirement.

The billionaire daughter shared some stunning selfie pictures of herself as she disclosed what she intends to do with her life when she eventually stops working.

According to the Gelato hitmaker, her retirement plan is “to become a full-time-tube-selfie-model.”

She wrote in her caption:

“My new retirement plan is to become a full-time-tube-selfie-model #ToCuppyThisTube.”

DJ Cuppy’s retirement plans spur reactions

kokolisa1_:

"Forever young. My role model, my look alike."

laredo_lar:

"Mind the gap please ."

ceedobanks:

"Mama cuppy I LOVE YOU."

oladipupo03:

"U don find another man."

jiggyboyp:

"Girll I wanna be that guy."

talk2mii:

"Jesus did your hair enter car accident? Eh gba eh."

