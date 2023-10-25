Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke has been publicly called out by a Nigerian woman on Elon Musk's X

The young lady, identified as Debbie, alleged that Mercy and her sister have refused to pay her the N1 million they used to buy IUC votes

The young woman claimed Mercy's sister was pained that she didn't win despite the amount of money they put into votes

A Nigerian woman on X, formerly known as Twitter, has publicly accused BBNaija star Mercy Eke and her sister of not paying back a debt of N1 million she accrued during the reality TV All Stars season.

The lady, identified as Debbie, took to a Twitter Space to address the situation, saying that Mercy and her sister, Promise, had broken the contract to pay for the premium "IUCs" used in voting for the Pepper Dem Gang superstar during her time on the All Stars show.

She said that Promise, Mercy's sister, had threatened and intimidated her after she made her complaints public.

Debbie claimed that Promise was refusing to pay back the money because she was disappointed that Mercy did not win the All Stars show.

Some of Mercy Eke's supporters also came up with allegations that she had set aside N4 million to buy votes in an attempt to win the reality show.

