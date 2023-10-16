BBNaija All Stars' Kiddwaya has given his two cents to his colleagues over their attitude and approach to life

The reality show star warned his co-stars not to pressure themselves about any lifestyle because it might not be for them

Fans have taken to the comment section to agree with the post and pointed out some housemates living fake lives

BBNaija All Stars' Terseer Waya, known as Kiddwaya, seemed to understand the best way to live as a reality show star. He took to X to pen a short note to his colleagues about how they live.

According to him, reality stars should not add pressure to their lives even if their fans push them to do that.

Kiddwaya tells reality stars that the celebrity lifestyle might not be for them

In his post, Kiddwaya made it known that living the celebrity lifestyle might not be for everyone, so they needed to take it easy with their behaviour.

His post was greeted with mixed reactions from his fans. Some were happy that he told his colleagues the truth, while others slammed him because of his wealthy background.

See his post here:

Fans react to Kiddwaya's X message

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the reality show star. Here are some of the responses below:

@UncleMohamz:

"Someone who was lucky to be born rich giving financial advice. Okay na."

@iamstephenakin:

"Fact."

@topensyy:

"Broke shaming that went to havard."

@PrimeQuote_:

"Fake life is expensive . Live the life you can afford."

@misi_theboy:

"All these tables wey you break, carpenter cost o."

@Iselema:

"Simple truth, be yourself, anybody that's not ok with that should go and face the bush."

@splufiic_:

"This guy na Weray."

@blessed_ajoke

"This tweet is for????"

@_CDXLIV:

"I told you na you dey pressure them, You for enter kitchen cook instead of advising them."

@Trendinghub_ng:

"A problem shared is a problem half solved, thank you Kidd for sharing."

Kiddwaya writes a long note to BBN housemates' fans

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng Kiddwaya had written a lengthy note to the fans of reality show stars.

He stated that some of his colleagues are not doing well after the the reality show because they are not using their platforms well.

He added that making money in the entertainment industry requires a lot of hard work, and most people don't get money from the engagement of fans but from the relationships they have built over the years. He told his colleagues not to be carried away by the narrative their supporters have told them.

