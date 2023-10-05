BBNaija star Tolanibaj is unhappy with her colleague Christy O for slandering her name as a call girl

She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call her out and said that Karma was working in her favour

Christy O also responded that she is standing by her words that Tolanibaj patronises Farmcity

The battle between two former BBNaija housemates, Tolani Shobajo, known as Tolanibaj and her colleague Christiana Ojumu, known as Christy O is yet to come to an end. The two have been on each other's neck over a statement made by Christy O.

Christy O had stated that Tolanibaj was a call girl at Farmcity, where ladies of pleasure hustle daily.

BBNaija Tolanibaj slams Christy O. Photo Credit @tolanibaj/@officialchristy_o

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Tolanibaj says karma has visited Christy O

Taking her revenge, Tolanibaj tweeted that karma had visited Christy O after she was mentioned as the lady sleeping with another reality show star, Kess.

She added that Christy O would continually be exposed, and her attitude would lead to her downfall.

Christy O maintains her stand against Tolanibaj

Reality show star Christy O has stated that she is sure that Tolanibaj has joined the set of ladies who hustle for a living.

While responding to Tolanibaj's tweet, she maintained that her colleague is a call girl, so she should stop slutshaming others.

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail Tolanibaj's tweet

Netizens have reacted to the tweet made by Tolanibaj against Christy O. Some people labelled them birds of the same feather.

@_fa_ridaa:

"You’re still a hustler at farmcity so rest."

@Lexyzdoo:

"Naso una dey do for here! Both of you ain’t relevant in your season even the one that join the #BBNaijaAlIStars still doesn’t get recognition. Oya both of you us una self shine with your terabit fame. I sha no wan hear you want to use me to get fame."

@Mi_Ra_Cle001:

"Bold of you to actually think karma is on your side."

@Lexyzdoo:

"Two snatchers! Una fit yourselves. One bf snatcher the other husband snatcher. Later una go say men are scam."

@Sonicpsalm91:

"Been waiting for your tweet maami please we want that interview with her so you can help us ask more about Tony."

@Akinbills:

"Tbaj gbemi trabaye."

@Tbillion40:

"Na because of this gist I never sleep."

@hizeekyoung:

"Make una dey expose each other, we go help una put fire."

@steveabbey_:

"Why are you keen on bringing her down if what she said is wrong? Don't use your fame to show unnecessary show of force and manipulation. We all saw how desperate you are on national TV and all of a sudden you get mouth."

@Sonicpsalm91:

"This is the best time for charity O to tweet something sha."

Tolanibaj reveals housemates need to have a pity story to win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tolanibaj stated that housemates must have a pity story to clinch the cash prize from the reality show.

She talked about her experience on her YouTube channel and what it takes to win on the reality show.

The reality star stated that a pity story was necessary in order to win the show. She also made it known that she went to have fun on the front and not to win the N120 cash prize.

Source: Legit.ng