Popular reality star Erica Nlewedim surprised many with her unwavering support for one of the All Stars housemates, CeeC

The fashionista took to social media to proclaim that CeeC would win the N120 million grand prize, pushing fans and followers to accept this

Erica's sudden endorsement sparked tonnes of conflicting reactions, knowing how close she was to Mercy Eke

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate Erica Nlewedim has sparked reactions online by supporting one of the All Stars contestants, CeeC, over her pal Mercy Eke.

The reality star showed high optimism on Twitter about the lawyer's victory this season.

Erica sidelines Mercy Eke, declares CeeC her winner Credit: @ceec_official, @ericanlewedim, @mercyekeofficial

Erica further advised BBNaija fans and viewers to prepare for CeeC's All Stars triumph.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

"Cee Cee will win; just accept it."

See her post below:

BBNaija Erica's post sparks reactions online

Many people confronted Erica for supporting Ceec, linking it to the kiss Mercy and Kiddwaya shared in the house.

See their comments below:

@emmy_mmc:

"The kiddwaya and mercy’s kiss is still paining you, losers will always support losers..glad you did not even put mercy eke. She supported mercy eke to win weeks ago and now she is changing mouth, I wonder why ?"

@Ericaslastborn:

"For Erica to come out tomorrow and tweet "Illebaye will win" so Mercy and ceec fans will join hands and drag her. Then on Thursday, she will tweet "Alex is winning this" so Mercy, Ceec and Illebaye fans will unite and drag her again."

@goratalezozobw:

"And why are Mercifuls crying under this tweet. And now that mother has spoken I will vote CeeC on the final week as Elite."

@Ericaisblessed4:

"My favorite thing about Erica’s tweets is how no one truly knows what she means but everyone gives their own best explanation and she also will never explain."

@louw_tee:

"You are Routing for someone that didn't even Support you!!! 1 bit. Mercy Eke that supported you, this is the Loyalty she gets??!"

@Giseleir1:

"Erica is truly that GIRL because why are people having a mental breakdown because she said what she thinks ?"

@Mz_sherifa:

"When the whole world was against you. Mercy stood for you. Ogbeni go and sleep. Erica is the new Multichoice now I think lmao."

Biggie asks All Stars housemates to communicate by singing

The organisers of Big Brother Naija All Stars Reality came up with new ways to keep viewers glued to their screens.

A new rule was recently imposed in the house where housemates were asked to communicate with one another via singing.

Biggie's instruction was read by Doyin, the new Head of House, who won the challenge on Monday, August 28.

