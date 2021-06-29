Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim, recently opened up about her issue with Vee and why they don't speak

According to the actress, she is more concerned with building her career than forcing a friendship with someone who said mean things about her

Vee, on the other hand, owned up to saying all the things she said, adding that she was only being protective of Laycon

The recently aired episode of the 2020 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion show saw Erica addressing her issue with Laycon and Vee.

The Lockdown stars talked about their relationship. Photo credit: @ericanlewedim, @veeiye

Source: Instagram

When asked about her relationship with Vee, the Hire a Woman actress revealed that they have no relationships as she has been too busy focusing on her career to entertain negative vibes from Vee.

When pushed further, she stated that she stayed away because she got out of the house and saw videos of Vee saying means things about her and thus, she saw no reason to pursue a friendship with her.

Speaking on her part, Vee owned up to all the things she said about Erica. However, she stated that it was because she was been protective and defensive of Laycon whom she regards as her friend.

Vee went on to state that Erica seemed to enjoy the whole drama with Tolani Baj going for her man, Neo.

Just like Erica, she made it clear she didn't have any form of relationship with the Star Girl and added that she saw no reason for any conversation to be had between them.

Watch the clip below:

The Layrica drama

The episode of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown reunion show was one that a lot of people looked forward to because of Erica and Laycon.

The duo had the biggest fight on the show last year and days before the episode aired, a lot of people already looked forward to the violence.

As expected, Erica and Laycon both had the chance to iron out their issue, but it seemed like they moved past it.

Source: Legit.ng