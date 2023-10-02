The emergence of BBNaija All Stars finalist Ilebaye as the winner of the season sparked mixed reactions on social media

2020 Lockdown winner, Laycon's fans decided to make him trend on X, by comparing his win to Ilebaye's

The singer's fans have declared him the biggest BBNaija all time winner as he snagged 60% of total votes in 2020

Fans of 2020 BBNaija Lockdown winner Laycon have found a way to insert him into Ilebaye's recent All Stars win.

Following the 22-year-old's win, constituting 30% of the entire votes, Nigerians have compared it to Laycon's staggering 60% in 2020.

The singer trended on X, formerly Twitter, and his fans claim he will forever remain the biggest all time winner of the BBNaija franchise.

A fan wrote:

"He was leading the polls from week one. Stop what?? Stop playing"

Netizens react to Laycon and Ilebaye comparison

The tweet sparked reactions on social media, with netizens refusing to agree with Laycon's fans.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

@Pricelessjew:

"REST!!! THIS IS ALL STARS. LAYCON WOULD VE LEFT."

@raybobby77:

"The Original Pity Vote.. Abeg abeg."

@joywaw:

"You can't compare it with All Stars with all the OGs present."

@ayo_bolaO:

"Look at the people he was paired with? Neo and Vee. No competition."

@ik_africa:

"The top 5 was the weakest ever."

@elcanaoel:

"Oga this is all-star laycon for done comot since week 5."

@tholu_piupa:

"Laycon would not win with this margin with a mercy, ceec, adekunle and Pere in a final sha. Let’s dead this talk.'

@Cryptoduchess03:

"Did Laycon compete with past housemates and winners who already have a huge fan base? NO. So Baye's win is a feat."

