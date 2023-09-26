Ex-BBNaija stars Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Gideon Okeke, were both in Biggie's house to visit the housemates

Their mission in the house was to talk to the housemates about how they could win the cash prize from the show and use the platform to launch their career

The two former housemates shared their experiences while they were housemates and how the reality show helped them to kick off their careers

In an exclusive chat with legit.ng, Nollywood actress Chioma Okafor, a fan of the BBNaija reality show, wants IIebaye to win the cash prize

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Gideon Okeke, two former housemates who participated in the first edition of the BBNaija reality show in 2006 visited the All Stars housemates to share their experiences with them.

The two stars talked about their time on the reality show and how it helped them start their careers.

Gideon Okeke told housemates to know who they want to be

While speaking about his experience as a reality show alumnus, he advised the reality show stars to build their brands using the reality show platform.

He also said they should give Nigerians quality entertainment, which the show is all about while projecting their plans.

Ebuka narrates his experience as a reality show product

The reality show host, Ebuka, told the housemates that he was just after the prize money when he went for the reality show. He didn't understand that he could build his career while entertaining others on the reality show.

The father of two also said the entertainment aspect should be remembered because it is what the audience will consider before voting for them.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Ebuka and Gideon Okeke's video

The video of Ebuka and Gideon Okeke visiting the housemates got netizens talking. Some suspected the show host was there to evict some housemates. See the reactions below:

@queen_mother558:

"The wey cross use Dey carry people up eeh."

@chinonye101:

"When did the open voting lines that they want to do eviction, una no go tension me abeg."

@cynthiachipretty:

"Someone is going home tonight."

@iretioladehinde:

"Yes oo baye for the money."

malikfgs:@

"Gideon head too dey shake abeg! Try allow growth enter you like Ebuka abeg! And you are trying to come for Pere with your question or should I say observation or narrative about him, well Pere keep being you, and I like your response to his silly question."

@einsteinfaraday:

"The way Ebuka hugged Ilebaye so tight, him self don know say that girl don see Shege for that house. But some clowns will deny she's not being bullied especially that yam legged human, Ceec."

@:eyojulia

"Omo eviction things o."

@pharmfinder:

"Guys who remembers them. I was in jss2 Ebuka Katung Francesca Ify Frank Gideon etc I think Francesca and Ify liked Ebuka or something lol."

@officialkween_olive:

"Wetin baye wear???"

@officially_hope1:

"One thing I like about ilebaye is that she always talks about herself without referring to people in a bad way unlike some peoples faves."

Chioma Okafor wants IIebaye to win the BBNaija reality show

In a chat with Legit. Ng, actress Chioma Okafor, is a lover of the BBNaija show and wants IIebaye to win the reality show.

She said:

"There is probability that IIebaye can win the show because she made it to the finals. Nigerians are also rooting for her to win."

Not stopping there, she said IIebaye is a lowkey intelligent person who uses the strategy of others to her advantage. She might be young, which is reflected in her behaviour, but she has a functioning brain.

