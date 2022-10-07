Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke has called on Nigerian societies to applaud and appreciate its men more

The former reality TV star made this remark in a post on his Insta-story, explaining that lately, it is not easy to be a man because of the number of big backsides accessibly displayed online

Gideon, in his post, noted that before, it used to take a lot of grace for a man to go out and come back unsullied, but now he doesn't need to go outside before big backsides could drive him nuts

Nigerian actor Gideon Okeke in a post shared on his Insta-story recently released a public statement calling for society to applaud men more.

Gideon noted in his post that the amount of substantial free backsides on display in public lately is alarming. And he also noted that men are the victims of this menace of voluptuous big derrieres that have become so rampant in society.

Gideon Okeke talks about society applauding men more because of the rampant free display of derrieres in public domains. Photo credit: @gideonokeke

Source: Instagram

However, the actor further noted that the situation is even worse now than it used to be before Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Women have to be specifically thankful for the grace of their husbands not getting sullied by Big ny*ash, Gideon Okeke says

He explained that now men don't even need to go out before they're given free access to see many ample derriere's that could drive them nuts.

Gideon said women have to be specifically thankful for the grace of their husbands owning a phone, yet he has managed to remain sane with how things are out there.

See Gideon Okeke's post below:

Read some of the reactions Gideon Okeke's post stirred online:

@queentonita_:

"We also need to applaud women ...it’s not easy being on the internet and seeing a lot of handsome, rich and clean-looking guys... Always pray for women that have a phone and remain sane ."

@gees.connect:

"Do you think women doesn't deserve another di¢k? We all should give it to the women for staying sane too! They enter internet see Men with chiseled abs, broad shoulder and good bead but they still decide to stay glued to you wey get pot belly. Appreciate them too! Konji no be one sided, everybody is horny."

@renbossclothings:

"So it's all about nyash now ok.. If u see guys with with great body 6 packs, tall with gbola long and moves to the side and we still ignore and come home to our men it's not easy, self control is a virtue.. Men always fine aways to make it all about them nonsense."

@nicky__ex:

"What about we ladies that get stop by more than three men daily???"

@klintonbyks:

"Please women it’s not a competition... He said praise men, he dint say praise men more than women..Women see competition in everything… say men Dey try doesn’t mean women no Dey try…

Source: Legit.ng