The Real Housewives of L a gos show has been entertaining Nigeruans for weeks on end and trending on social media

a One of the women on the show Caroline Hutchings has disclosed that she was betrayed by Chioma whom everyone thinks is her bestie

Caroline also revealed that they do not get royalties or any payment on the show and she spent about N30m on designer items

One of the women on the Real Housewives of Lagos, Caroline Hutchings, in an interview shed more light on the show.

The businesswoman revealed that contrary to public opinion, she is a loner who doesn't follow anyone especially her alleged bestie, Chioma.

Caroline says show organisers couldn't afford her Photo credit: @carolynahutchings/@chiomagoodhair

I have blocked and unfollowed Chioma

In an audio from an interview sighted online, Caroline revealed that she and Chioma only look like bestfriends on screen as after the show, they go their separate ways.

She continued by saying that she doesn't follow in the footsteps of any of the other women.

Caroline disclosed that Chioma is just an acquaintance that she liked on the show, and they end up attending events together because they stay in the same area in Lagos.

She further added that something happened on the show that made her pull away, and Chioma betrayed her. The betrayal led to Caroline blocking and unfollowing Chioma on social media.

The show couldn't afford me

The businesswmans said she was told the show organisers couldn't afford her but she would be given an honorarium.

According to her, she received no payment or royalties and went as far as spending about N30 million on designer items she used for the show.

Nigerians react to Caroline's statement

unilagolodo:

"Caroline getting paid in exposures."

igbojollof:

"It’s obvious she doesn’t want to be on Season 2 of #RHOLagos ."

ogechukwukama:

"They couldn’t afford u but u wanted in on the show .. it’s speaking DESPERATE.. i mean if they can’t afford why go on the show?"

ms_wildflower__:

"I believe Carolyn because it is money that brings money.. the exposure she will get will open doors for more money ❤️"

_ifeanyiwilson:

"Caroline breathe, you spent 30million, how much is the show in total..Caroline Ekanem save your drama? We don’t need it for a soap opera."

Caroline Hutchings speaks on Marriage with Musa Danjuma for the 1st time

Former actress Caroline Hutchings said she blamed herself for both hers and her ex-husband Musa Danjuma's faults when their marriage broke down.

According to her, she dealt with the hurtful words and constant mockery from friends and strangers who did not know what truly happened to her marriage.

The businesswoman advised people going through what she went through to accept their faults and move on in peace.

Source: Legit.ng