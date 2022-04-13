Drama has already started to unfold in the premiere season of The Real Housewives of Lagos reality show

A video making the rounds online captured a moment that played out between Laura Ikeji and Chioma Goodhair

Laura was forced to state the actual nature of her relationship with Chioma after she was casually dismissed as a customer

The debut season of The Real Housewives of Lagos show has kicked off with major drama for reality TV lovers.

Many couldn’t look past a scene from the first episode that captured an awkward exchange between beauty influencer, Laura Ikeji, and hair vendor, Chioma Ikokwu (Goodhair).

Chioma Goodhair was said to have 'shunned' Laura Ikeji. Photo: @lauraikeji/@chiomagoodhair

Ladies of the show were out for a lunch date of sorts and fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani, was heard making a comment about Ikeji and Goodhair being friends.

To corroborate her words, Ikeji quickly jumped in and stressed that she has been good friends with Goodhair for a while.

However, things got awkward after Goodhair, in turn, casually dismissed her relationship with Ikeji as one with a customer.

During her confessional, Ikeji hammered on the fact she isn’t a customer but a good friend to Goodhair.

According to her, it would have cost the hair vendor nothing to actually state the real fact.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

jennysecret_glow said:

"Make chioma go sit down I will chose Laura over and over again."

ademolami0707 said:

"Lots of you don't know the meaning of friendship, you can even know somebody and be relating with the person for 2m years and still not be friends."

pattychetto33 said:

"Lost me as fan after that derogatory statement how can u say that...if na me uve lost a customer for life mtcheew."

am_amilly said:

"People don't understand what friendship is, there's colleagues, acquitances, customers and friends...don't mix things up.. because I buy from you n say hi once in a while don't mean we're friends."

ifyyyy0 said:

"It’s true. I usually see chioma’s comment under Laura post hyping Her looks over the months before this show was aired so I believe Laura. Chioma didn’t have to be so rude."

