Top Nigerian singer Wizkid’s partner and manager, Jada, has now been called out by the music star’s video vixen, Georgia Amodu

Just recently, Georgia went on a Twitter rant about how Jada stopped her from working with Wizkid because of jealousy

The video vixen eventually deleted her rant and called it fake news, this sparked a huge online buzz

Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid’s partner and manager, Jada P, recently became the topic of discussion on social media after the music star’s video vixen, Georgia Amodu, rained accusations on her on Twitter.

Georgia, who was the video vixen in Wizkid’s Joro music video, had taken to social media to blast Jada while accusing her of jealousy and insecurity.

According to the dancer, Wizkid had shown interest in working with her again and they had spent time in the studio listening to some of his new songs because he also wanted her to perform on stage with him at the O2 Arena.

Nigerians react as Wizkid's video vixen Georgia blasts Jada online. Photos: @wizkidayo, @georgiacurtiis / Twitter

Georgia however claimed that it was stopped in its tracks by a ‘certain manager’ out of pure jealousy. She then went ahead to wonder what other opportunities the singer had lost because of his manager.

In another tweet, the video vixen continued to rant about how Jada was using her children to hold down Wizkid and how Jada felt threatened by her even though she already had a man of her own.

Georgia went on in another tweet about how Joro was a successful and one of the most viewed Afro videos of all time and how a jealous woman who initially booked her did her best to stop her ‘magic from flowing’. According to the dancer, it’s giving Elvis Presley manager.

After Georgia’s tweets started to gain social media momentum, the young dancer deleted them and posted a subsequent tweet where she labeled all she had written as fake news.

See screenshots of her deleted tweets below:

Reactions as Wizkid’s video vixen shades Jada P

Wizkid’s dancer, Georgia Amodu’s tweets sparked a huge buzz on social media as screenshots of her deleted tweets went viral. A number of Nigerians wondered if she had passed her boundaries for Jada to change towards her.

Read some of their comments below:

suaveskin.co:

“First time you worked with him, she made it happen, so I doubt she’s insecure; maybe you crossed boundaries. Madam of the house don show you say she can do and undo. Kpele my dear .”

ama_says:

“Mtchewww I’ve never seen the joro video so if she thinks being a vixen made this song… then she’s not serious. Someone tell her “her art” isn’t so important.”

marv_1_s':

“Same username but different display name.. rest mama na u tweet am.... Which person know u weh go hack ur account come use am dey post about wizkid.”

thefavoredg:

“My dear I will do the same u can’t trust men.Small thing now 5th child is on it way.”

randomandpeng:

“E say joro fans Abeg getat .”

__.priscilla._:

“Definitely not a fake news.”

kingsolowise:

“Enjoy ur 7 minutes fame.”

Wizkid's mum's burial

A video from the burial ceremony of Jane Dolapo, the late mother of Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has emerged on social media.

The short clip showed pictures of the Nigerian Star Boy's mum, flowers, candlelights, and a condolence book opened in her name.

Meanwhile, Wizkid has taken a break from social media since the demise of his mother on Friday, August 18.

