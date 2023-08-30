Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy became emotional during her diary session with Biggie recently

The 2019 BBNaija winner revealed she was tired and the unexpected fight she had with Alex drained her

While some netizens felt pity for the distraught Mercy, others urged her to follow her feelings and go home

Popular BBNaija All Stars housemate Mercy hates to be alone, and it is starring to get to her even though she is trying to be strong.

During her diary session recently, the reality star revealed Alex told her to go and die during a fight, and it deeply hurt her because she would never say it to anyone.

With her friend Frodd gone, Mercy didn't expect to get into a fight with Alex of all people in the house.

Lambo as she is fondly called, broke into tears as she disclosed that she felt like quitting the All Stars show.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions greet Mercy's video

While some netizens understood where Mercy was coming from and her emotions, others dragged her and urged her to quit the show for others to win.

Read comments below:

swankyjerry:

"Oh lord not me crying baby please you can cry if you want , scream if you want , you can be moody to , you can speak up , you can shout , you can be happy , unhappy , you can have misunderstandings and be misunderstood ultimately you can be HUMAN."

ihunwo_oma:

"Awwww lambo please be strong, we are here for you. You will bring this 120m back home, anybody wey wan die, make e die."

yknthf:

"Doing pity when you dey instigate."

queen_julesofficial:

"Stop crying but dnt fight ur sister again…. That fight was very unnecessary. You all are suppose to be there for each other and protect one another."

peter.meme:

"If fight no work? Shey na cry cry go work this session? Okay ooo we are watching "

abie___yuwa:

"Iya come out nau go meet Frood."

ujudencii:

"She was so low that she even told Biggie she is ready to go home ....stay strong KOB....my high energy positive queen.❤️❤️"

arinzechukwuvera:

"Pity game up and down."

