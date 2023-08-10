Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cross had an eventful diary session with Biggie recently

In the viral clip online, Cross revealed he saw Tacha, Liquorose, Erica, Nengi, and other ex-housemates on the show

Biggie got the reality star jittery after he noted that Cross' dream might be an indication that he would be joining the people he saw outside

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cross is probably one of Biggie's favourites during diary sessions.

In a viral video online, an excited Cross narrated how full the house was with different rooms, lockers, and more spaces.

Cross narrated his dream to Biggie during his Dairy session. Photo credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

He said Biggie brought Tacha, Ozo, Nengi, Bisola, Liquorose and many of his other siblings to join the All Stars season.

After Cross' narration, Biggie noted that he might have seen them because he would meet them outside soon.

Watch Cross narrate his dream below:

Cross protested vehemently against Biggie's statement, and Biggie had to tell him to calm down.

The caption on the video read:

"God Abeg ooooo! Any dream wey don dey pass me winning the 120m, I no dey oo Please let’s keep VOTING!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cross' video

@Witty_Dehstyney:

"Cross baby, you just dreamt about the "Jurors"☺️☺️☺️ Like how he refers to the housemates as Biggie's siblings."

@Des69948855:

"Maybe it was just a weird manifestation of this nonsense jury Biggie has going on‍."

@__MRoss:

"Many are too insecure to handle Bisola in this set."

_ana.stacey__:

"I no no between cross and him handler who crazze pass."

the_tsofi_house:

"Haaahhhh my forever golden boy , biggy no stress my boy."

liquorose:

"U don dey too dream o."

@BlessingBlexcut:

"Cross is telling big brother to bring these people."

Source: Legit.ng