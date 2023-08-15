BBNaija All Stars housemate, Venita, and her feelings for Adekunle has got other housemates talking

Just recently, Mercy, Frodd and Angel were seen discussing how Venita wanted them to save Adekunle with ‘Pardon Me’ instead of her

A number of netizens reacted to the development, and some of them slammed Frodd for laughing at her as they recalled how he used to cry over Esther during his season

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Venita, has now been taunted by some of her co-stars after she tried to get them to save Adekunle with the ‘Pardon Me Please’ tag.

In the new BBNaija season, the housemates have a chance to be saved from possible eviction if their co-stars vote to pardon them in the diary room.

Venita wanted other housemates to pardon Adekunle. Photos: @veezeebaybeh, @officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

This development has led to housemates always lobbying or collaborating on how they would get a particular person to be pardoned, and Venita tried her best to get Adekunle to be saved.

A video made the rounds online showing the moment Mercy, Frodd and Angel were discussing how Venita wanted them to save Adekunle.

According to Mercy, Venita had come to ask her who between her and Adekunle was stronger. Mercy also said she had stopped Venita from going to plead with Frodd to save Adekunle because she did not follow their agreement last week to save Frodd.

The three housemates were seen laughing as they discussed the matter with Frodd, saying that Venita was happy to abandon her brother, Neo, to save Adekunle, whom she met less than three weeks ago.

See the video below:

Reactions as Mercy, Frodd and Angel discuss Venita and Adekunle

Videos made the rounds online of Mercy, Frodd and Angel’s discussion about Venita and Adekunle and a number of them were not pleased with it. Some netizens noted that even though Neo was Venita’s cousin, he continued to save Tolani Baj over her. Others also slammed Frodd for taunting Venita over her feelings for Adekunle. According to them, he used to cry over Esther during his own BBNaija season.

Read some of their comments below:

exclusive_barbie_274:

“Frodd has forgotten how he was crying for Esther in their season,he was in love from the very 1st week….now he’s forming big man….abegi.”

khadijapriceless:

“You people don't know that Neo will also choose Tolani than Venita? Abeg y'all should leave Venita alone, it's not a family reunion.”

amazing_que:

“Frood don’t b stupid including mercy na here u mercy meet ike n frood. U almost kiled ursef wit cry cos of Esther wat are guys feeling lik noe ? Didn’t d pardon u last week? So wats ur own wit adekunle? U don d feel say na u get big brother house now na u d rule.”

its.naa92:

“So Venita chose Adekunle over his cousin. Someone she's six to seven years older than. She did not even mention herself. This collaboration for pardon me will someday backfire on them.”

gailinic:

“You guys should be fair in your judgement. Neo has always chosen Tbaj over Venita. Frood, that is talking now. He was doing mumu for Esther during their time . They should allow Venita abeg, na love she love, she no kill person.”

