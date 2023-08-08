Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Frodd has sparked reactions on social media after his emotional outburst

The expectant father earned immunity for the week after getting the most nominations on Monday, August 7

Frodd burst into tears after Biggie announced his name, and his colleagues rallied around to celebrate with him

The Big Brother Naija All Stars show has brought out the emotional side of a housemate, Frodd, yet again.

The reality star could not control his emotions and burst into tears after he was pardoned and granted immunity from eviction for the week on Monday, August 7.

Frodd cries as he wins immunity for the week Photo credit: @callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

Frodd earned immunity for being the housemate with the highest number of nominations for eviction.

After Biggie announced he and Ike as the housemates safe from eviction, Frodd's friends rallied around him and celebrated as he cried.

It also looked like Frood cried because he was betrayed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Frodd crying

The video got people laughing over how sensitive Frodd is and his strong resolve not to go home yet.

Read the comments below:

cassidyng1:

"I been think say una talk say marriage sweet, Why baba no wan go see him wife? Abi he never Dey miss am?"

or.tegaakpore:

"Nothing wey you wan tell me, Frodd cried on his wedding day ….very “emoshuna” guy."

chii.ogbu:

"Awww He’s so sensitive."

abjluxuryhub:

"That pardon me means a lot to them if na me self I go cry like so I have people that like me in this house."

rittylicious_aku:

"Frodd as always been a child of grace, recall how he made it to the finals in his season."

oluwani_nshola_:

"I love how excited Angel and mercy get when their friends are saved ❤️❤️❤️"

sylvias_bonnets:

"Men are allowed to cry ehhhhhh. They are allowed to be overwhelmed biko. Did they write it somewhere for only women to express themselves? That’s why y’all are with heartl€Ss men."

Frodd issues warning to his mechanic during diary session

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd, caused a buzz with his diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, August 1.

In a short clip from Frodd's diary session, the reality star expressed how much he missed his pregnant wife, who gave him her blessings to be on the reality TV show.

However, a clip showed the moment the BBNaija Double Wahala reality star was close to warning his mechanic about delivering a car to his wife before Biggie cut him short.

