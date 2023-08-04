Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Ilebaye has sparked reactions online with a revelation she recently made about her body integrity

During a discussion in the house with Ike, Ilebaye revealed that she's never slept with a man and is still untouched despite having several close-shave experiences

Ike, however, found the revelation quite challenging to believe, debunking it by asking how a lady who goes clubbing regularly could still be untouched

The Big Brother Naija All-Star show recently got a shocker that has sparked major reactions online as the youngest housemate on the show, Ilebaye, made an unexpected revelation about herself.

Ilebaye noted during a conversation with another housemate, Ike, that she was untouched and had never been with a man or laid with a man.

BBNaija star Ilebaye stirs reactions online after shockingly revealing her virtue. Photo credit: @neo_akpofure/@ilebayeee/@crossdaboss

Source: Instagram

Ike tackled her, querying how a lady who goes clubbing and swimming regularly and still be untouched.

Ilebaye's revelation is coming just days after one of her love interests on the show, Neo, claimed to have slept with her outside of the show at a club.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The pair recently got quite freaky during the Thursday night pool party.

See the moment Ilebaye told Ike that she's still untouched:

See how netizens reacted to the revelation made by Ilebaye:

Read some of the comments that Ilebaye's revelations stirred online

@queen_estherchinonso:

"I don't know why being a virgin at 22 sounds strange to some people. I believe her. Even in the midst of a lot going wrong with young girls, there are those that are still v!rgins. Don't project your reality on someone else's life."

@onyekachi__nwaimo:

"Being a vrgin at 22 is a normal thing even 25year."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Ohhh! She’s the one Beverly subbed as a promiscuous vrgin! Leemao."

@wendy_adamma:

"Them say she be promiscuousss v!rgin."

@bennyladiva7:

"Na one of the foolish vrgins from the Bible be this."

@glory_ob:

"So being a vrgin at 22 is Abnormal."

@opecole:

"Very believable, from what I see on tv she comes off as someone that tries so hard to be a baddie but isn’t really a baddie in private especially when it comes to going all the way!!"

@_toluwanimi_:

"It’s possible. Not everybody be having coitus in they teenage years like y’all."

@rica_hairsentials:

"What’s wrong with a 22yrs being a v!rgin ??? Is it an abomination or what?? Na wa for Nigerians o."

BBN All-Star: Fans react to the clip of Ilebaye crying after being slammed by Ceec for kissing Cross, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a viral clip of Ilebaye, the youngest Big Brother Naija housemate on the All-Star show, has got people talking online.

In the trending video, the young lady cried and lamented how other housemates treated her.

Ilebaye shared this pain during a late-night discussion with Doyin. She noted that Ceec slammed her for kissing Cross and almost taking a shower together.

Source: Legit.ng