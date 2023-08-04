BBNaija Ilebaye sparked reactions with her plans to kiss all the boys in the house if it were possible for her

During her discussion with Doyin, she revealed her intention to have as much fun as she can

Not stopping there, Ilebaye boldly referred to herself as a baddie who was ready to make the most of the reality TV

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ilebaye has disclosed her intention to kiss more than one male housemate.

She revealed it to Doyin during a talk after the recent pool party held in the house.

BBNaija All Stars Ilebaye set to kiss all the men in the house Credit: @Ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

Ilebaye boldly proclaimed herself a "baddie" throughout their talk and said kissing is merely a casual gesture of enjoyment.

She confided in Doyin and explained how her recent passionate encounter with Cross had sparked something within her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ilebaye admitted she was anxious to embrace similar connections with other guys in the house.

See the video Below

BBNaija Ilebaye's disclosure sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Ilebaye's disclosure. See them below:

prince_smart_coker.1:

"Ilebaye, who was not a center of attention during her own set, is now the main focus of All Stars since she enter that house she has been on everybody’s radar,undoubtedly the most talked about housemate since the show started, every day she must give us something to talk about."

sleekgoldfishdabosslady:

"I knew it from the onset that Ilebayes flirty behaviour and actions is her strategy. There you go! And she's really the queen of highlights this season; babe just dey give us content back to back."

peaches.creamy:

"Kidd is a billionaire's son, he's not a broke as . Doyin be careful."

vivydiva:

"A baddie I stand! Ilebaye must not leave the show!!"

pwettystephy:

"Ilebaye is this content we didn’t see coming at this point she needs her own fan base, babe keeps trending daily."

anelia_williams:

"With your small yanch stay in one place ."

biva_cosmetics:

"Thought she said she’s purely a virgin anyways what do i know ."

buskuka95:

"Two drunk happy, fun loving friends Enjoying their stay in bbn while the others are constantly forming too big to do anything."

best___sonia:

"This girl don win this show oooo."

peacendabai:

"Genz baddie Baye the latest queen of highlights ."

ms_ubani:

"She’s not even a Baddie. Baddies have worth ."

Frodd, Kidd, others in awe seeing Cross and Ilebaye in a passionate kiss

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ilebaye left viewers and her fellow housemates stunned with her recent moment on the show

The self-acclaimed Gen Z Baddie was captured in a video intensely kissing Cross in the swimming pool, surrounded by other housemates.

The viral video captured how stunned the other housemates, including Kidd, Frodd, and Uriel, were to see the two affectionate.

Source: Legit.ng