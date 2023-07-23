It's yet the start of another exciting season of the biggest reality TV show out of Africa, Big Brother Naija and this time, it is an All-Star something

Social media has been buzzing as fans go gaga to see some of their faves like Seyi Awolowo, Alex Unusual and Frodd return to Biggie's house

Seyi, since leaving the house, got married and now has a child; Frodd left his pregnant wife at home, though with her blessings, while Alex, as ever, brings yet so much energy

Fans have been raving online as some of their favourite Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars of past seasons re-enter Biggie's house for a chance to win N120m.

Seyi Awolowo, Alex Unusual and Frodd are some of the biggest faves from past seasons, making a major comeback for the BBNaija All-Star show. Photo credit: @callmefrodd/@seyiawo/@alex_unusual

One of the faves to make a re-entry is the grandson of Nigeria's legendary political juggernaut, Obafemi Awolowo, Seyi, during his return, noted that he was back to have loads of fun as ever.

Another face from previous seasons that made a return was Frodd, the Imo state reality TV star who recently just got married and noted during his comeback that he was caught in two minds coming for the show.

He said it was mixed feelings for him to have left his pregnant wife at home. But he has his wife's blessings to go back on the show and to make sure he wins the money for his wife.

Alexx Asogwa, aka Alex Unusual, was the 11th housemate for the BBNaija All-Star show. She was one of the stars of the Pepperdem Geng.

During her return interview, the curvy, energetic dancer noted that this time she was here for the money, with no time to joke around or make friends.

See photos as Alex Unusual returns for the BBNaija All-Star show:

