The BBNaija Level Up Reunion show has kicked off and videos from one of its episode have made the rounds

One of the housemates, Adekunle, got to speak on the newsletter he posted online which seemed to claim that many of his co-stars were living fake lives

According to Adekunle, the letter was not directed at Sheggz who bought Azul at a nightclub or at any other housemate

Recall that shortly after the show, when the housemates went on their trip to South Africa, Adekunle had put out a newsletter explaining how many of his co-stars were living fake lives because all the things they were flaunting online were actually sponsored by Pepsi.

At the time, a number of people felt the ‘newsletter’ was directed mainly at Sheggz, another housemate who had bought Azul tequila at the club during their South Africa trip.

During the BBNaija Level Up Reunion show, Ebuka questioned Adekunle on what his intention was with the newsletter.

He responded by saying that he actually had no idea that Sheggz had bought Azul at the club because they were not even in the same section. According to him, the newsletter was to his fans and was not directed towards any of the housemates including Sheggz.

In his words:

“The beautiful thing is that he was very lowkey, which means that a lot of people didn’t know. I didn’t know there was an Azul situation until the next day. If we’re going to be very honest with each other, we weren’t in the same section of the club so I didn’t know anything that was going on at the other side and I think I was part of the first set of people to leave the club. So when I put out the newsletter and I saw the Azul issue, honestly I was confused because I honestly didn’t know there was an Azul situation.”

The show host, Ebuka, however added that everybody could not have been wrong for them to think Adekunle was throwing shade at them. The BBN star then replied that he could not make sense of how people reacted to his newsletter because he was not directly talking to anybody and that nobody actually approached him to find out why he wrote the letter except Christy O.

He said:

“I couldn’t make sense of it because I wasn’t talking to anybody directly. The issue that I have with the whole newsletter drama is that it happened last year in another country. This is almost a year after and it’s coming back again. We were all in the same environment, Christy O was the only person that came to me to ask me what’s up with the newsletter.”

Another housemate, Bella, was however not buying Adekunle’s explanation. According to her, it was very clear that he was throwing shade at most people with the letter.

To that, Adekunle responded by saying he was not afraid of anybody and if he wanted to sub someone, he would do it directly by using his ‘@’ button.

In his words:

“Out of all this, the one thing that hurts me the most about this newsletter saga is people generally didn’t read it because at the tail end I genuinely put ‘Level 1 I'm proud of you guys, I wish you guys well, Level 2, I can’t wait… I’m not afraid of anybody here, If I want to say anything, if I want to use my @, I will use it. If I want to sub anybody, I will sub you directly and nothing will happen. Looking back, it may have looked like I was coming for people directly but I promise you that wasn’t the intent.”

See the video below:

See the controversial newsletter below:

Nigerians react as Adekunle denies that his newsletter was shade at Sheggz or any other housemate

After Adekunle explained his newsletter and how it was not shade at his colleagues, it sparked an online debate among fans of the show. Many of them noted that he was not being honest. However, a few others sided with Adekunle because he did not mention names in his letter.

Read some of their comments below:

rudy.bright:

“Adekunle bitter as always , u could see him lieing through his teeths.”

karhley:

“Adekunle spoke well .”

emmytera3:

“Adekunle send newsletter to his fan.... Abuser catch sub… Who send him to make video with Azul?”

im_nkem_dilim:

“Adekunle just Dey cook lie anyhow…pharmsavy talk funny die.”

alwayphilopearl_:

“This guy doesn’t own up at all. Always making excuses and cooking up storiess liked Adekunle but I’m sorry, this screamed all shades of lies!!”

_gifts.deluxe:

“Adekunle should just rest. I hate when someone knows they’re lieing , they’ve caught dem lieing but they still lie. But we’ll Ebuka is very manipulative when it comes to questioning and also a very good interviewer/host.”

just_brenda13:

“Unfortunately, some people are defending & supporting Adekunle, that he was saying d truth bcoz he didn’t call any name . He said d newsletter was for his fans, really? Who were ur fan’s “FAVS “, that u told them that everything they were flaunting was sponsored by Pepsi , if not BBN housemates ?”

evelyn__gram:

“Linus mba .”

be_art.iful:

"Did Adekunle mention sheggz or Azul I'm the newsletter? Why sheggz begin catch sub? You expect Ade to lie that he addressed the letter to sheggz when he didn't? Come on! Sheggz subscribed to Adekunle's newsletter! Sheggz is an Islander He was catching subs when there was none."

