Big Brother Titans housemates, Yemi Cregx and his partner, Nelisa, have now emerged as the Heads of House for week 7

The housemates had played a round of games after gathering in the arena for their weekly Head of House challenge

After many weeks of being at the bottom and not advancing during the HOH games, Yemi and Nelisa finally emerged victorious

The seventh week on the Big Brother Titans show came with an interesting development after Yemi Cregx and his partner, Nelisa, finally became the Heads of House.

Yemi and Nelisa aka Yelisa, had been known to perform poorly during the Head of House games and had even been announced as the tails of house on a few occasions.

Well, their luck seemed to change on February 20, 2023, when they eventually won the coveted position.

Their first HOH game involved the housemates finding a 12-letter word in the dictionary then spelling it out with the letters provided in a bucket.

However, Khosi and Miracle (Khosicle) and Justin and Yvonne (Juvone) were not eligible to play the game for flouting Big Brother’s rules.

Ebubu and his partner, Tsatsi were also disqualified from the game after flouting the rule of picking a letter at a time.

Nigerians react as Yemi Cregx and Nelisa finally become Heads of House

A number of BBTitans fans took to social media to react to Yemi and Nelisa’s win. Many of them were impressed. Read some of their comments below:

abistles:

“You don't mean it! Awwww , see how God just favour them, after showing up in bottom 3 yesterday, dem say make dem give their team a breather, to enable them re-strategize and come back stronger. Nice one .”

kaybs_wignature:

“Congratulations to Yelisa. They owe KANAIVA a favour of saving them. Let’s see how the nominations go.”

tessy_ogbonne:

“Congrats to them? But they won’t be eviction this week.”

zemiraposh:

“. God is not dead. Congratulations.”

itz_drekah:

“Finally .”

sheedah_taiwo:

“Kaniva should be saved… They need to return the favour ”

naana_afia_tutuwaa:

“Finally Yemi .”

obiageli_virtue:

“So if thabang and Khosi is up who will they save and leave .”

Yemi and Nelisa use veto power to save and replace housemates up for eviction

Shortly after the HOH games, the housemates went into the diary room to nominate their colleagues for possible eviction.

Unknown to the housemates, there would be no eviction during the next live show but they were still told to put up their peers.

After the nominations, Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii), Kaniva (Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva), Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle OP), Thabana (Thabang and Nana) and Juvone (Justin and Yvonne) were put up for possible eviction.

However, the Heads of House, Yemi and Nelisa used their veto power to save Kaniva and replaced them with Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng).

Fans react

Read some of the reactions to the nomination list below:

elia_beautyy_flo_wer:

“No eviction but I’m happy yemi saved the right people.”

oluwashidara_barbie:

“Am happy he saved kanaiva ”

queenmichelle_t:

“Sad that no eviction but happy he saved the right people. Election in few days, Plz vote wisely.”

Fans speculate Nelisa is pregnant

Big Brother Titans housemate Nelisa got fans concerned after she vomited twice in a row during her diary session with Biggie.

The housemate and her partner, Yemi, were chatting with Biggie when Nelisa ran out, excusing herself from the diary room.

The second time Biggie invited Nelisa to the diary room, she excused herself again to go throw up.

