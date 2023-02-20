Big brother Titans housemate Nelisa gave social media users an issue they have always wanted to arise in Biggie’s house to talk about

The South African housemate was seen twice during her diary session with Biggie excusing herself to go throw up in the bathroom

Although her game partner Yemi confirmed that Nelisa has not been well for a while, netizens have gone around the internet with their own belief

Big Brother Titans housemate Nelisa got fans concerned after she vomited twice in a row during her diary session with Biggie.

The housemate and her partner, Yemi, were having a chat with Biggie when Nelisa ran out to excuse herself from the diary room.

Fans suspect BBTitans Nelisa to be pregnant, her partner Yemi confirms she is sick Credit: @nelisa_mslisa @hob_media1

Source: Instagram

The second time Biggie invited Nelisa to the diary session, she excused herself again to go throw up.

During the dairy session, however, Nelisa's game partner, Yemi, confirmed that she was not feeling well.

Netizens react to the video

itz_dharmii:

"Wahala biggie grandchildren on its way."

sparkels1218:

"Hope it's not that thing oh."

nell_amia:

"Ghen Ghen nelissa don get belle first pregnancy in BB house."

lovelyjgirlfashion:

"Mmeli did it before he left hope she won't give it to Thanbang."

queenosky_102:

"Haaaaaaaa maybe na yemi get the pikin abi na grandpa lukay and mmeli."

