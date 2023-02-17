Nigerian veteran rapper Eldee has reacted to the Uefa Europa League clash between Barcelona and Manchester United, which took place on Thursday night

Eldee, who is Man Utd supporter, was elated with their draw against Barca as he made a video of him shaming their haters

He also spoke on the referee’s impact on the match as he claimed Man Utd were almost cheated, which stirred reactions

Veteran rapper Eldee The Don appears to be overjoyed with Manchester United’s recent draw against Spanish club Barcelona during their Uefa Europa League, which took place on Thursday night, February 16.

The first leg of the match, which took place at Camp Nou, ended in a 2-2 draw and Eldee, a Man Utd supporter, was satisfied with the result as he made a video of him bantering their haters.

Eldee reacts to Man Utd 2-2 draw vs Barcelona. Credit: @eldeethedon/skysports

Source: Instagram

Eldee, however, spoke on how the referee almost cheated Man Utd as he anticipates the second leg of the match, which would take place at Old Trafford on Thursday, February 23.

Sharing the video, Eldee wrote:

“They tried to rob us at camp Nou... but they still couldn't "referee" us out of the game. I know y'all had drafts waiting to Post. Y'all didn't believe in us ...but guess what?...God did ....oh yes did....ooooohhh,...ahhh...ohhhhhh.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Eldee’s banter

See some of the reactions below:

zoroswagbag:

"Match wey we for win? The draw feels like a lost meyne but yeah old Trafford we go again hopefully better ."

rexxiepondabeat:

"Una Rest abeg ."

mikkypower:

"Just thank God Barca was denied that clean pk (hand ball). Check the stat and see who played better."

mikkytorino:

"Man U go lose 2nd leg with flying colours."

ysha_scents:

"The referee lowkey Dey support Barca."

swag_omoluabi:

"Worst refree and he ignored 2 handball for barca??? Isok"

Source: Legit.ng