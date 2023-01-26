The Big Brother Titans show has been entertaining so far, and Nigeria's Yemi has been trending

The Nigerian housemate has managed to have two South African ladies at his beck and call

Yemi has played his game so much that Khosi has indirectly begged him to like her publicly instead of Blue Aiva

The Big Brother Titans show kicked off on January 15, and in less than two weeks Nigeria's Yemi has earned himself a title with the ladies.

From the day the show kicked off with housemates introduced, Yemi attached himself to South African beauty Khosi.

Yemi's love triangle has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @khosi_twale/@yemicregx/@blue_aiva

Just recently, Biggie introduced four new housemates bringing the total contestants to 24, and Yemi already made his pick.

According to reports and clips on social media, Yemi has found himself in a love triangle between Khosi and newcomer Blue Aiva.

Yemi has played his game so well, that Khosi has indirectly called him out about his 'doings' with Aiva.

Fans react to Yemi's Yoruba demon game

________achabee17:

"What is paining me about this my khosi is that,she knows Yemi is with Blue and you’re still falling for his gameFear men."

gan_ggb:

"Y’all acting surprised #yorubademon "

simoneadigbo:

"My God will Judge Yemi ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

phatnbougie_:

"This guy is beginning to disgust me. As much as he’s a fine boy he shouldn’t toy with people like this."

zozi__1_:

"Guys do this to girls because they allow it. Know your worth. Find a good man."

officialayis:

"At least she know say another girl Dey and she still Dey follow am. They are both playing the game."

mercyjames23:

"Yemi the latest polygamist Aye,,,,Khosi your brain need some checks."

fortunendumemarshall:

"Yemi with his long throat feels his on top of his game his just been insecure because miracle has confessed his love for khosi publicly am telling you his love for khosi isn't real ,his just using her and that is emotional damage. As for blue Aiva he likes her because of her personality he is not giving up on them."

Khosi suggests ending closeness with Yemi

With just two days into the show, BBTitans South African contestant Khosi already asked for space from her Nigerian counterpart, Yemi.

In a video which has made the rounds online, Khosi had a talk with Yemi where she told him their closeness was becoming uncomfortable.

The reality star suggested that they both give each other space and end whatever closeness they share.

