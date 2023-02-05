The third BBTitans Sunday Live Show took place on February 5 which saw Jaypee and Lukay leaving the show

The eviction of the pair left many fans disappointed while others celebrated their exit

Their eviction from the reality show comes a week after Sandra and Theo Traw became the first to leave

Jaypee and Lukay have become the second pair to be evicted from the show.

The Big Brother Titans housemates who were paired were the least voted for by viewers after they were nominated by their fellow housemates.

Photos of Jaypee and Lukay. Credit: @the.jaypee, @lukay_s

Source: Instagram

BBTitans fans react to JayKay's eviction

@vibing______:

"I'm going to miss Jaypee. #BBTitans"

@CocoIce85726116:

"This pair thing is honestly not right! #BBTitans"

@Chels_monique:

"Jaypee you will surely be missed goodluck with your future endeavours boo ❤️ #BBTitans"

@Kayloaded1:

"Marvin and Ipeleng are officially single again #BBTitans"

@Mari_glamz:

"I want to see life the way Lukay does #BBTitans"

@savethaba_sicle:

"Maybe now we'll see more interaction with the rest of the housemates from Ipeleng #BBTitans"

@Kelebohilekolot:

"Jaypee Was Such A Vibe, I’m gonna miss her for real #BBTitans"

"Looking like a snack as always" - BBTitans host Ebuka wows fans in blue agbada

Big Brother Titans co-host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu turned up for the Sunday Live show looking like a million bucks!

For the third Sunday Live show which will see at least four housemates (two pairs) leaving the show, Ebuka stepped on stage in a blue look.

He sported an agbada with a single strand of white traditional beads and paired the look with a bedazzled cap also in the same colour and shade.

“Wait What! This Woman Needs Help”: Nigerians Angry at ka3na for Fooling Them With Fake Pregnancy, Fans React

Controversial former BBNaija star Kate Jones, better known as Ka3na, has been on the receiving end of some serious trolling online just days after announcing that she's expecting a baby and congratulations had poured in for her.

The reality TV star incited the wrath of many people online after it was discovered that she only fooled them with a fake pregnancy narrative.

She used the fake pregnancy narrative to create awareness for the launch of her kiddies wears 'Millenials'.

Source: Legit.ng