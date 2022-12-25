It’s the season to the jolly and a number of Big Brother Nigeria celebrities made sure to join others in celebrating

On December 25, 2022, social media was awash with beautiful Christmas photos from many BBNaija stars

While some of them posed with their families or their pets, others took solo photos and they gave fans things to talk about

Nigerian celebrities are known not to take any occasion with levity especially not Christmas and many Big Brother Naija stars made sure to go all out for the occasion.

On December 25, 2022, to stay in tune with the festivities, a number of BBNaija stars, both past and present, took Christmas photos to share online.

Many photos from these stars made the rounds on social media and while some raised funny comments, others celebrated the festivities with their faves.

Source: Instagram

Today, Legit.ng has gathered some Christmas photos from BBNaija celebrities that made its way to social media. See below:

1.Phyna:

BBNaija Level Up winner rocked a peach colored pyjamas as she sat beside a decorated Christmas tree and presents.

In her caption she wrote:

“Christmas is a time to cherish peace and kindness. Wish you lots of love, joy, and happiness this festive season. Merry Christmas!”.

2.Dorathy Bachor:

This BBNaija star was also not left out and she made sure her pet dog was included in the jolly season. Dorathy rocked a Christmas pyjamas while her pet was dressed in a matching red Christmas sweater. They both posed before a Christmas tree and boxes of presents.

She wrote:

“Merry Christmas my darlings I promise y’all matching pyjamas next year,for now make una just hold body with this one ”

3. Bella Okagbue:

BBNaija Level Up star, Bella, went the sultry route for Christmas in her red leather bodysuit with an embellished shoulder as well as thigh-high white boots, red leather gloves and a red fur shawl. In her caption she wrote:

“May this day be a magical and a blissful one.”

4.Mercy Eke:

BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, looked like a boss lady in her Christmas photos. The reality star rocked a short red dress with black high-heeled shoes as she sat on a black stool and placed her leg on one of the gift boxes around her. She then wished her fans a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

5. Diana Edobor:

BBNaija Level Up star, Diana aka Mon Cherie, looked like a traditional bride in her Christmas photo. She rocked a long red lace dress and accessories with coral beads as she posed in front of a Christmas tree. She then wished all her favorite people seasons greetings.

7. Amaka:

BBNaija Level Up star, Amaka, seemed to channel her inner Marilyn Monroe in her Christmas photos but only with a longer dress. She rocked a velvet red dress with matching shoes and a bold red lipstick. She sent her fans kisses in her caption:

She wrote: “Sending you ginger bread hugs and peppermint kisses ”

8. Groovy:

This BBNaija Level Up star went the family route for Christmas. He shared adorable photos of himself with his sisters in matching pyjamas as they sat beside Christmas trees and gift boxes. He wrote:

“May this festive season bring lots of joy and happiness in your life. May all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas! From my family and I. ”

9. Ike:

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Ike, decided to showcase a mystery woman in his own Christmas photos. Him and the unnamed lady rocked matching red outfits in the snaps. Ike’s caption reads:

“Merry Christmas Have you been naughty or nice this season?”

10. Niyi Lawal:

Ex-BBNaija star Niyi Lawal shared cute snaps of himself with his cute oyinbo wife, Bella Barr, and their son. They all rocked matching outfits and were smiling brightly in the snaps.

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng