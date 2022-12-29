Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Angel has stirred reactions on social media after she flaunted the kind of money she forgets in her drawer and random places

In a video sighted online, bundles of naira in different denominations and other foreign currency were sighted

Some netizens refused to believe the video and tagged the reality star a liar, while it got other people thinking about their financial situations

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Angel is so rich, that she can afford to forget money in different places without even noticing.

The reality star sparked hilarious reactions on social media after a video of her showing off her forgotten stash made the rounds.

BBN's Angel shows off money from her random places Photo credit: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

In the video, Angel collected money in different foreign currencies and denominations from her drawer and other random places.

Some of the naira seen in the video were in bundles and the reality star noted that she always finds money she has forgotten about every time she clears out her drawer.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

gigicruise1:

"Ah ah which kind lie? haba the lie almost broke my screen."

creativehandscakes:

"My drawer come and see what ur mate is doing"

jonathan_jacinta1:

"Make Una take am easy."

lynambro1:

"Na POS slip, wedding jotter, spare keys, nylon."

_therealbecca_:

"I can’t even sleep well when I know I have money somewhere."

exclusivehelen_ujah:

"Which forget na lie."

maevaleonie9:

"Na dust dey my drawer, and cobwebs."

gold_naturals_body_affairs:

"Na only POS slip full my own drawer"

