The Christmas celebrations saw several people rocking their best looks as they marked the festivities

Some of our favourite celebrities made sure to share with their fans, photos of their Christmas looks

In this article, Legit.ng highlights eight beautiful looks by some stylish celebrity ensembles

There is no festivity without celebrities putting forth their best looks and the Christmas holiday was no different.

From some of our favourite celebrities sticking to the colour theme of the festive period to others rocking daring looks, the plethora of stylish looks was indeed buzzworthy.

Photos of some celebrities in Christmas look. Credit: @the_real_amaka, @sharonooja, @its.priscy, @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at eight looks which - for different reasons - stood out from the rest.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Priscilla Ojo

The beautiful and stylish daughter of Iyabo Ojo always understands the assignment when it comes to regal looks.

Here, she donned a caped velvet dress with a low-cut neckline and a bedazzled bodice with a fabulous drape feature.

She sported a soft glam makeup look, pulling her hair to the back in a low bun, and accessorising with beautiful jewellery. The gold pointies were the perfect shoes!

2. Bimbo Ademoye

The tiny-waist movie star never fails to show off her curves and we are not complaining!

Here, she rocked a bedazzled dress from Xtrabrides. The look featured an illusion neckline, an exposed corset and spiral-like sleeves.

3. Sharon Ooja

We love how this Nollywood sweetheart is not afraid to try different looks and this time is a perfect example.

She sported a two-piece tiered look which shared a subtle likeness with a beautiful salsero. It also shared a resemblance with a Christmas tree and she slayed it effortlessly.

4. Tacha

The Big Brother Naija star is not one to follow the trend and for Christmas, she opted for something that was neither red, silver, green or gold.

She sported a double-sleeved bedazzled deep cream dress with a sweetheart neckline.

The look featured pearls dotted all over, and had a dramatic opening in the front, showing off the star's luscious skin.

5. Laura Ikeji

The gorgeous fashionista is not one to miss out on an opportunity to slay and this time was no different.

She rocked a stunning one-shoulder fitted white dress which featured a thigh-high opening and a floor-length overskirt.

The mother of two who posed against the background of a heavily adorned Christmas tree, sported a curly red hair.

6. Amaka

The beautiful reality TV star redefined the 'Mother Christmas' look with these photos.

Here, she sported a flared red velvet off-shoulder dress which she paired with some red pointies.

Her decision to go blonde with scarlet lips for this look more than did justice to the ensemble.

7. Bella

Also not one to follow the rules, Bella was anything but 'safe and nice' for Christmas.

She came through in this daring bedazzled bodysuit with a choker neckline and a faux fur.

8. Kiekie

Kiekie made sure to keep her fans smiling as she delivered a beautiful Christmas look.

While this does not rank high on the fashionista's list of stylish looks, she gets points for her impressive snapback game.

The red dress was simple yet classy and for Kiekie fans, it was more than enough.

The ladies made sure to deliver on Christmas fashion looks!

Celebrity birthday: Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo turns 45, flaunts curves in stylish ensembles

Birthdays are memorable for a lot of people and for Iyabo Ojo, it is certainly yet another opportunity to play dress up!

The Nollywood star turned 45 on Wednesday, December 21, and has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate with some new photos.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the screen goddess slayed in two looks for her special day.

Source: Legit.ng