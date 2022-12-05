BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, is once again in the news after she flaunted her lavish lifestyle online

The reality show star was seen flaunting wads of dollars as she went designer shopping at a store in America

The video soon trended on social media as fans shared their thoughts on Mercy’s display of wealth

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke, recently got Nigerians talking about her for the umpteenth time over her fancy lifestyle.

The Pepper Dem winner has been known to enjoy the luxurious things of life and this time was not any different.

Taking to her official Snapchat profile, Mercy flaunted wads of 100 dollar bills at a high end fashion store in America.

Video trends as Mercy Eke goes designer shopping, flaunts dollar bundles. Photos: @mercythebosschick, @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Mercy was seen to have purchased Fendi outfits and other designer items as she put the bundles of cash on display.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Mercy Eke flaunts bundles of dollars online

Mercy’s video soon spread on social media and it raised a series of comments about her luxurious lifestyle. Read what some netizens had to say about the viral clip below:

strawberrycuteface:

"The pressure is getting weserrrr"

precious_ibini:

"Enjoy your money and stop putting unnecessary pressure on your fans…. but E no concern me "

monal_ia:

"This won't matter in heaven "

blissfulbedding.ng:

"But is this really necessary???"

forgekizito:

"Nobody will oppress me this Christmas as I don't have I will not steal Christmas no dey finish."

jumpsuit_magazine:

"Small girl & her big God"

smoothchychy:

"Lambo with dollars "

bridgellin_makeup:

"After flaunting, they will complain of being robbed ‍♀️"

queen__tobby:

"Later they will say they robbed them lol go and ask Kim k"

Toke Makinwa robbed in London

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, made the news after she got robbed in London.

The celebrity, who seemed distraught, shared the sad news on her Snapchat profile. According to Toke, the robbery left her speechless.

Not stopping there, the media personality added that all her valuables were taken.

Toke, however, did not share more details on how the robbery went down. She simply wrote:

“Just got robbed in London … I’m speechless. “All my valuables are gone. Gosh how could this happen to me.”

Source: Legit.ng