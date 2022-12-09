BBNaija reality star Maria in a video that has gone viral was heard chiding her housekeeper in the Igbo language

In the video, the BBNaija could be heard querying the housekeeper about her plant as she said he killed it

The video has, however, stirred funny reactions as many netizens could not help but laugh over Maria’s Igbo dialect

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Maria Chike Benjamin is making headlines over a video of her scolding her housekeeper in the Igbo language.

In the viral video, the reality star could be heard querying the housekeeper for killing her plants as she expressed dissatisfaction with his job while showing the plant on camera.

Maria displays her dead plants. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

However, during the course of expressing her dissatisfaction, Maria switched from English to Igbo, which stirred funny reactions.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens laugh over Maria’s Igbo language

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions

blaack__diamondd:

"Literally love how she switches to igbo ."

davidchisom60:

"The lady is repping igbo !!!"

joynnk0512:

"Maria and her switching I can't forget that day she said am coming bigge."

rosemaryanthony6845:

"Maria wan finish me this morning ."

valzikie:

"We plant mums understand her feelings. It hurts loosing a plant especially when it could have been avoided by being more thorough. E dey pain. Love her igbo accent ."

emeraldvictor5:

" it's the God punish you at the end for me maria always makes me laugh."

iam_jhessica:

"Her accent is sweet ."

munaablu:

"I almost thought she was speaking English all through,had to play it again ."

queenofdsun:

"This thing can be painful ehn."

ladyq237:

"It’s really painful,most house keepers don’t even do their jobs when their boss travels soon they will say madam likes to shout ."

shenkez_peter:

"I love her Igbo accent."

kingebuka___:

"Maria's igbo accent sweet pass some people's relationship . Igbo Amaka."

Maria replies fan who dragged her for going to a club

Maria in a report via Legit.ng engaged a fan who called her out for confusing herself.

Maria posted about going to a club, and the fan wondered why she would share bible quotes in the morning only to go to the club at night.

The fan noted that she is just confusing herself by doing that, and Maria gave a hilarious reply to the comment:

"Even Jesus turned water into wine. No too confuse yourself."

Source: Legit.ng