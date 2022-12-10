Popular Nigerian celebrity Interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has been trending online after she shared videos of her maid that stole $11,000 from her safe

Ehi could be heard in the viral clip warning people to be careful of the people they employ in their homes as domestic staff, after a horrible experience with a light-fingered maid

The wealthy ex-lover of MC Oluomo couldn't help but wail in the clips she shared online as some of her followers reacted to the video asking why she has so much money in the house

Famous Nigerian socialite and interior decorator Ehizogie Ogbebor the CEO of Sayaveth Interiors has been trending online all day because of a video she shared on her Instagram page.

The celebrity interior decorator, in a viral clip shared on her page, exposed the face of one of her domestic staff that broke into her personal home safe and stole over eight million nairas from it.

Ehi Ogbebor recently took to social media to expose the face of her domestic staff that N8m from her. Photo credit: @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel

Source: Instagram

Ehi Ogbebor who used to date popular former NURTW boss, MC Oluomo narrated in the clip how she caught the maid while she was negotiating how to exchange the 11,000 dollars she had stolen from her safe with a Bureau the change 'Aboki'.

In the video, the woman was seen looking unremorseful after she had been apprehended and some police officers were on the scene to accost her away.

See the video of Ehi Ogbebor exposing the identity of her housemaid that stole 11k dollars from her:

See how netizens reacted to Ehi Ogbebor's video chiding the housemaid that stole from her

@iyaboojofespris:

"Can you just imagine omo ole."

@ceecee_fleek:

"Can you imagine, the audacity."

@teeto__olayeni:

"To get maid wey dey OK na by God's grace,some go nice the first week but go wan turn Madam for the rest of their stay...That's a lot of money na."

@djfalone:

"That one nor be housemaid again o ….na agba picker."

@daulattj:

"Professional thief so she targets her market she even knows h*w to hack safe and close back."

@adaezeyobo:

"Wow! I just thank God you caught her. My God!"

@peter_obi_side_chic:

"As you dey collect am from politicians she sef go collect."

@d_ven900:

"You too what are you doing with this much dollars in the house, EFCC this are the people keeping the dollars."

Source: Legit.ng