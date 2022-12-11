Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has left social media users talking after a video surfaced of her with music executive, Paulo

The video which was posted on Toke Makinwa's Instagram Story sees the couple holding hands as they danced and sang along to a song

Recall some weeks ago, the actress opened up about being in a relationship with an Igbo man on social media

Fans of Iyabo Ojo have reacted with excitement after a video surfaced online which appears to have confirmed the man behind the Nollywood actress's smile.

"Happy for her" - Reactions as Iyabo Ojo spotted with Paulo in cozy video

Photos of the actress and Paulo. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @tokemakinwa, @paulo02104

Source: Instagram

Weeks after revealing that she is in a relationship with an Igbo man, it appears that the said man is no other than music executive and talent manager, Paulo.

A video posted on Toke Makinwa's Instagram Story sees the media girl with the two lovebirds vibing and having a good time, while holding each other's hands and looking cozy.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of Iyabo Ojo and Paulo

_lolashub:

"I am so happy for her."

bbjmakeovers:

"Aunty iyabo if u can see this comment, I’m so happy for you ❤️"

uniquet_f:

"No be paulo be the man behind her? Well …… as long as he’s no one’s man then she’s good. Everyone deserves true and genuine love. Congrats to them."

aquaborne_farms:

"One thing I know iya has is dignity."

gracey_kiddies:

"Ok we are here for all of it "

misikell:

"She tried. If she find love. That's fine. We love it. We want to see it. God bless thier Union. We love u iyabo."

mostfortunate_:

"Everyone deserves to be loved right "

___gloryjacob:

"She’s happy I love it ❤️"

omoanawo:

"Paulooo. Hmmm a good man two completely grow adults matured also."

massageenvyaestheticspa:

"No wonder her glow has been outta this world.. congrat to her jare, love is a beautiful thing❤️"

