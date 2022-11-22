BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Omashola, recently shared a proud father moment on social media

The reality star shared a video compilation of his baby boy taking his first few steps, saying it gives him joy

The adorable video of Omashola’s son taking baby steps made the rounds online, and netizens had lovely things to say

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Omashola, left many fans gushing on social media over an adorable video of his son.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the reality show star shared a video of his baby boy, Eyitemi, taking his first few baby steps.

The video was a compilation of different times his son tried to walk. In some of the clips, Omashola was seen helping him.

Video of BBNaija star Omashola's son taking first steps. Photos: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the little boy fell a few times while trying to walk and he seemed to be having a great time.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the caption of the post, the reality star explained that seeing his son take steps fills his heart with joy.

He wrote:

“Every step you take give me joy @life_of_eyitemi . #prouddad”

See the cute video below:

Fans react to adorable video of Omashola’s son taking his first few steps

A number of netizens gushed over the cute video. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

iam_ikeonyema:

"Ready for arena games."

callme_frodd:

"Wow, he has grown already . So fast Nwannem."

a.d.e.j.o.k.e1:

"Ready for the World Cup."

moniesebusi:

"The big man doesn't want to walk, he wants to run. Beautiful moments right there."

iam_krisjoe:

"Daddy’s photocopy but a yellow version(thanks to mum)."

peterarmandboyo:

"Awwww this is so beautiful to see. Our boy is fast."

Flavour's daughters run to hug him as he picks them from school

Popular Nigerian singer, Flavour N’abania, recently showed his fatherly side on social media as he ran school errands for his daughters.

In a video that went viral on social media, the music star had gone to pick his girls up from school when they all reacted excitedly to see him.

The clip showed his three daughters running to greet him and give him a big hug after they spotted him in their school.

Source: Legit.ng