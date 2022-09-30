Popular businessman Obi Cubana is the latest celebrity to throw his weight behind BBNaija Level Up housemate Bryann

Referring to Bryann as his kid brother, the businessman shared a video of the moment the housemate visited him at his mansion

The latest development has sparked reactions on social media, with Obi Cubana trending on Twitter

Nigerian businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, is currently trending on Twitter after he took to his social media timeline to solicit votes for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Bryann.

With the show's grand finale scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd, fans and top celebrities have taken to different platforms to solicit votes for their favourites.

Obi Cubana says he is sure Bryann will win. Credit: @obi_cubana @bryann

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana shares a video of Bryann at his mansion

Joining in the trend, Obi Cubana took to his IG account to share a video of the moment Bryann, who he called his kid brother, visited his mansion and struck a pose with his lion-styled carpet.

Obi Cubana could be heard teasing Bryann in the video as he asked if he wasn’t afraid of the lion, which got the housemate laughing.

Sharing the post, the businessman wrote:

“Hey kid bro @bryannonly I wish you well as always. Y”ou have done exceedingly well so far, and I'm sure you will wear the crown! The world await your arrival with the crown as @bigbronaija next winner! Good luck bro❤️ Pls vote my lil bro @bryannonly.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Obi Cubana solicit votes for Bryann

See the reactions below:

albertmalik6 pointed out how Bryann has never mentioned anything about Obi Cubana in the house.

bbnaijahooked:

"You have to be the humblest person on earth not to brag about people like Obi Cubana. This boyyyyyy! Naaaa!! I love you more!!!"

amasiom1:

"I can't wait to see Obi Cubana and Chief Priest get disappointed on Sunday. They need to understand that money is not everything and the street will always be greater than one person. #PhynaMustWin #BBNaija7 #Phyna #Bbnaija."

