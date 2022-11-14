BBNaija fans are known to spend big for their favourites during their birthday celebration, and Level Up reality star Sheggz got his share of the love

Sheggz, who recently turned 27 years old, received N10 million naira and other expensive gifts from his fans for his birthday

The recent action by Sheggz's fans has once again stirred reactions online, as some netizens continue to ask questions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Sheggz Olusemo got numerous gifts from his fans as he clocked 27 on Sunday, November 13.

Videos that have emerged on social media showed Shegzz, also a footballer, being overwhelmed with loads of gift items, including cash gifts worth N10 million.

Sheggz gets an expense-paid trip to Greece. Credit: @sheggzolusemo

Other gifts he received included designer shoes, exotic drinks, an all-expense-paid trip to Greece, and an Apple Macbook.

Sheggz was beside himself as he received the gifts from his fans, as he couldn't thank them enough.

See the video below:

Reactions as fans present birthday gifts to Sheggz

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

callmedamy:

"Easiest way to make it in Nigeria is through bbn ."

ezeqwesiri:

"These fans na Ritualist ."

diva__ella:

"Fastest way to get rich is by going to BBN."

havilahdivas101:

"The thing wey no ho male me enter big brother house next year I wan see am not even increase of Dollar upandan."

ikemeamara:

"Big brother here I come."

_toby_loba:

"No dey call them fans them be Air conditioners."

props_plaza:

"10m is too small for Mr Ikoyi unless it is in $$."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Olopa ma ko everybody ."

only1_ednariches

"Omo were all dis fans for dey see money oh? Grace no pass like dis oh."

folukeojomuyide:

"Let not lie here sheggz is love by his fan and he have best fan base this year sheggzfc na odogwu I love them and they are all beautiful ❤️."

mikkytorino:

"Ikoyi hm don finally get AC."

BBN stars celebrate Sheggz at 27

BBNaija reality star Sheggz marked his 27th birthday on Sunday, November 24, with friends, fans and colleagues.

The UK-based reality star, who had been in Nigeria since he left Biggie’s house, had a beautiful birthday party organised for him by dedicated fans and supporters.

A video from the event showed the moment Sheggz arrived with his colleague and lover, Bella Okagbue.

