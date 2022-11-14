British rapper Stefflon Don shared one of the random messages she receives from her fans and followers

In the message, which was an audio, a male fan who seems to have a crush on the British rapper could be heard singing for her as he expressed his love for her

The audio has stirred funny reactions from fans and followers of the rapper, as some netizens linked the audio to Burna Boy

Popular British rapper Stefflon Don like other celebrities who are present on social media gets different private messages from their fans and followers, who make different requests.

Stefflon Don recently shared a random message she received from a male fan believed to be a Nigerian.

Stefflon Don shares one of the random messages she gets from her fans. Credit: @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

The male fan, who seems to have taken an interest in her, in the audio message, could be heard singing for Stefflon Don, who he referred to as his juicy and cherry girl.

See the post below:

Netizens react as a male fan sings for Stefflon Don

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sandypreneur:

"God abeg o..juicy girl bawo? It's my birthday biko. Say a prayer for me❤️❤️."

iamreginatari:

"That's definitely my cousin dudes obsessed with this poor lady ‍♀️."

tun_mise_:

"Na Burna Boy be that after he don take Igbo and shayo."

alphapisc3s:

"Nigerian men and fooling themselves are 5&6 ."

mohammed_lexus:

"My gender never cease to disappoint me."

nnenna_blinks_:

"Since Burnaboy no work make burna kid try him luck."

aedimer:

"No a good time to be odogwu, person fit run back to him ex after this kind song, who be your baby girl?"

sheddyoflagos:

"Na Yoruba Boy send am."

lean_magic:

"The werey get voice sha."

inumidun_:

"Funny enough that’s the type of man who would love her to the bone and treat her like a Demi god but NAH."

Stefflon Don shades Burna Boy, calls him mummy's boy

Stefflon Don made headlines after she cast a shade at her former boyfriend and Grammy award winner Burna Boy.

Stefflon Don, in a caption of a video she shared, subtly called Burna Boy a ‘mummy’s boy.'

The video showed Stefflon Don and a friend dancing to a song while her caption reads, ‘When he’s a man and Not a mummy’s boy.'

Source: Legit.ng