BBNaija reality star Dorathy has flooded her page with some lovely pictures as she clocks 27 years old today

The reality star also penned a message to the amazing people in her life as she prayed for more blessings and happiness

Many of her fellow reality stars, as well as fans and followers, have stormed social media to celebrate with her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Dorathy Bachor is marking her 27th birthday on Friday, November 5, and it is a big deal for her.

To make it special, Dorathy flooded her social media timeline with some cute pictures as she penned a message to those who have stood by her over the years.

Dorathy pens message to herself on 27th birthday. Credit: @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Dorathy wrote:

“Today is the inauguration ceremony of my new 365-days life adven……….. errrrr Scrap that Happy 27th birthday to Me A letter to my 26th.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

In another post, the reality star penned a message to herself, a part of the message read:

“Hey, look We made it. we survived the challenges and setbacks. We fought hard and God stood by us. We won many times and we had a blast together Thank you for such an amazing year.

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans celebrate Dorathy on 27th birthday

See some of the messages below:

officialsaskay:

"Happy Birthday Mama. May the universe always be kind to you❤️."

thearinolao:

"Happy birthday Doraaa, the original explorer! Sending you love and blessings."

thenaomimac

"Happy birthday queen. November babies rock ."

fastestcakes:

"Happy Birthday. We love you ❤️❤️❤️."

capt_barbossa231:

"Birthday blessings, Abeg wish me happy birthday too, It’s my birthday too.

andriasworld:

"Happy Birthday Dee baby, Wishing you everything that brings joy in life. Loooooove you ."

hertunba:

"Radiant, stunning and beautiful inside out. We love you."

ebonymibolly:

"27th is unfolding with pleasant surprise darling ❤️"

Dorathy stuns with breathtaking pictures

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and entrepreneur Dorathy Bachor took to her social media timeline to share some stunning pictures.

Dorathy, in the pictures, rocked a red top and brown shorts and posed perfectly for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Dorathy wrote:

"Unlike Tems, I won’t wait for you."

Source: Legit.ng