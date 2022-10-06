A day after his colleague Groovy marked his 27th birthday, BBNaija reality star Adekunle is celebrating his 28th birthday

Adekunle shared some lovely pictures as he described his birthday in 2022 as the beginning of a new season

Many of Adekunle's colleagues, fans and followers have taken to social media to celebrate with him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Adekunle Olopade is the second housemate to mark his birthday days after the popular reality show ended.

Recall that Groovy had on Wednesday, October 5, marked his 27th birthday with an inspiring message and cute pictures.

Adekunle slays on birthday. Credit: @officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

Adekunle has now joined the trend as he clocks 28 on Thursday, October 6.

Sharing some lovely pictures via his social media timeline, the reality star described his birthday for this year as a new season.

He wrote in the caption of the pictures he shared:

"New Season Fresh Start Cheers to 28!"

See the post below:

Colleagues, fans celebrate Adekunle at 28

Legit.ng captured some of the messages see them below:

i_am_shai:

"Happy birthday Adekunle ❤️ more life."

bryannonly:

"Happy Birthday my brother . More to life ."

yindasplace

"You look good."

ajokegoldmi:

"Happy birthday my baby,Wish you Greater heights in all your endeavors."

sunmisola_adebayo:

"Happy birthday dear. Congratulations on everything."

debhanky__:

"Happy birthday starboy Deks. 28 will bring forth all your heart desires."

bervelynnnn:

"Happy birthday Adekunle❤️❤️❤️I love you."

dara_officialy:

"Happy birthday, barbeque man."

town_chocolate_:

"Happy Blessed Birthday King wish u all the best ❤️."

tundexlawani:

"Your mama and papa try, abeg!!!"

theabiodunfavour:

"Cheers to 28 baby❤️."

majorkcouture:

"Take it easy on us ."

Adekunle confesses interest in Bella because of her nice feet

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemates at the beginning of the show created some interesting bonds.

One was between Adekunle and Bella, as he confirmed he was attracted to her. He went on to reveal what he looks out for in a woman.

According to Adekunle, he noticed how beautiful Bella was after seeing how neat her feet were.

In his words:

“If her feet is dirty i won’t be attracted to her.”

Source: Legit.ng