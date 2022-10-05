BBNaija reality star Groovy is a year older today, October 5, and it is a big moment for him after participating in popular TV show

Groovy took to his social media timeline to pen an inspiring message to himself as he shared some nice pictures

Some of his colleagues from the Level Up edition and fans have since taken to his comment section to celebrate with him

Barely a few days after Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition ended, housemates, who are now reality stars, are already making waves.

For Groovy, who made it to the spotlight thanks to the reality show, his birthday celebration this year is different.

Groovy floods social media with birthday pictures. Credit: @groovymono

Source: Instagram

Groovy took to his social media timeline to share some lovely birthday photos as he penned an inspiring message to himself.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"DEAR SELF, Remember to slow down and enjoy the journey, You don't have to constantly hustle to prove that you deserve this. All of this will pay off and you'll be grateful for everything."

See the post below:

Colleagues, fans celebrate Groovy on birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

oghenekaroitene:

"Happy birthday Bro, have a blast ❤️."

ewatola_sunshine:

"Long life and prosperity ."

cindykaychilekwa:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY GROOVYMONO GROOVYMONO AT 27."

_rabdem_faya:

"I’m just realizing how handsome @groovymono look. ."

ewatola_sunshine:

"Happy birthday man of the season."

sanelisiwesiwenkosana:

"Happy birthday groovy ❤️❤️❤️."

maxiltobiano:

"More life to celebrate in good health and wealth❤️."

ebonypinky_:

"Happy birthday Groovymono, the son of Anambra."

Groovy speaks on why he moved on from Beauty quickly

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 star, Groovy, sparked reactions following his escapades with female colleagues while in Biggie's house.

The reality star talked about how he was able to move on from Beauty immediately after she got disqualified from the show and noted that they didn't have something concrete going on before she left.

Groovy was already kissing Phyna at the next Saturday's party after Beauty left the house, and Ebuka asked how he did that.

According to him:

""I'm not going to lie, in my mind I said I'm not gonna have anything to do with anybody for atleast one week, I want to be concentrated because of the resentment I had towards Beauty I didn't really feel there's anything to hold back to."

Source: Legit.ng