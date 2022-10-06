Mercy Aigbe's marriage to Adekaz has been under scrutiny since she announced it earlier this year

Adekaz's estranged wife, popularly known as Asiwaju Couture, is a year older today, October 6, and he went all out to celebrate her

Adekaz, who shared his first wife's photo praised her with endearing words, and as expected, different reactions have followed

Actress Mercy Aigbe's husband, Adekaz, has put her in a tight corner, according to Nigerians, following his recent action.

His estranged first wife Funsho aka Asiwajucouture is a year older today, Thursday, October 6, and despite circumstances surrounding his marriage to Mercy, celebrated her.

Adekaz celebrates his estranged first wife on her birthday Photo credit: @asiwajucouture/@kazimadeoti

The businessman shared a photo of his beautiful wife and gushed over her with endearing words.

Adekaz also sent his best wishes to the mother of his children. He wrote on Instagram:

"Happy glorious birthday to you beautiful. Wishing you the happiest and the brightest day ever!. God bless you my darling Arike ❤️asiwajucouture."

Nigerians react to the post

Beyond comments on Adekaz's page, his post to his first wife went viral and got people talking.

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments sighted below:

oluwaferanmi_011:

"Happy birthday to you the real owner."

tayobabyoflagos:

"Happy birthday D owner "

queen_ehnny:

"Happy birthday Arike D'Owner gangan, ur new age is blessed Sis❤️"

__e.n.k.a.y:

"Na why I no dey like anything snatching... The man go still embarrass you las las."

0j0nugwa:

"Some of you just like to test the patience of a woman sha but Wetin concern me?‍"

rediva.waistshaperz:

"Mercy should just stay mute and not post one mumu birthday wish on her page."

hillsedith_:

"How can a man totally forget who he started life with?..like how?"

suaveskin.co:

"Make mercy sha hold herself from commenting under the post IJN."

nanyaseafoods1:

"He has seen reality, he now appreciates what he had and has lost."

harjiiballer:

"Lol b like the juju don dy cast small small , the man know as e go make up."

Nollywood stars celebrate Mercy Aigbe’s husband’s 1st wife as she turns 48

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s co-wife, Funso, took social media by storm to mark her birthday.

On October 6, 2022, Kazim Adeoti’s first wife turned 48 to the joy of her many fans and celebrity fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a series of lovely photos of herself as she marked the milestone age.

A number of celebrities stormed Funsho’s comment section to celebrate with her.

Source: Legit.ng