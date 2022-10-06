Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti’s first wife, Funso, recently clocked a new age

The socialite turned 48 on October 6, 2022, and she took to social media to celebrate with lovely photos

A number of Nollywood actresses and Mercy Aigbe’s colleagues in the film industry joined her to celebrate

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s co-wife, Funso, took social media by storm to mark her birthday.

On October 6, 2022, Kazim Adeoti’s first wife turned 48 to the joy of her many fans and celebrity fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a series of lovely photos of herself as she marked the milestone age.

Mercy Aigbe's senior wife Funsho clocks 48. Photos: @asiwajucouture

In one snap, Funso rocked a lovely yellow and white native outfit with matching headgear. She then accompanied the post with a sweet birthday message to herself where she showed gratitude to God.

She wrote:

“I dedicate this day to the Almighty God, who has kept me, and brought me this far. I wish myself a better now than ever. May God’s infinite power be upon me and grant me a life that doesn't end with regret. Happy birthday to me.”

See the post below:

See more photos of the celebrant below:

Nollywood stars and fans celebrate Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife on her birthday

A number of celebrities stormed Funsho’s comment section to celebrate with her. Read some of their messages below:

bosealaoo:

"Birthday Queen "

aishalawal1:

"Owo mama Aliyah happy birthday in advance ma."

wumitoriola:

"Smashingly beautiful,happy birthday to you "

ibkcouture:

"Happy Birthday ma long life and prosperity Looking so Beautiful."

coivici:

"Gorgeous. Class can never be bought."

owamberockers:

"Happy birthday ma God continue to bless you abundantly ."

bimbooshin:

"Omo olojo ibi toh pretty ❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday my love."

thenameisdammie:

"Double celebration for us God cannot be mocked God of Elijah has answered by fire ."

puregold_replica:

"Greater years ahead. I pray God grant you good health of mind and body. You are a blessing to our generation. Remain blessed Mama.."

