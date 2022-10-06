Ebuka Names Bryann & Daniella’s Ship the Best in BBNaija Level Up House, Gives Reasons, Video Trends
- BBNaija reality TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shared his opinion on the best ship in the Level Up edition house
- According to Ebuka, the best ship was between Bryann and Daniella, who both made it to the grand finale together
- Ebuka said Bryann and Daniella had each other's back until the end of the show, and he was surprised it didn't turn out as a relationship
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
In a video that has gone viral, popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who is the host of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, declared Bryann and Daniella the best ship in the Level Up house.
According to Ebuka, the duo was supportive of each other, and he thought they would go into a relationship, only to end up as friends.
In his words:
"I thought initially they were going to go into a relationship, then it became a friendship that was very interesting, they rooted for each other very deeply, they had each other's back and it was nice to see both of them get to the finale together."
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
See the video below:
Reactions as Ebuka names Bryann and Daniella's ship the best in the house
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
divatundun:
"The best ship this season no cap ."
qutiemenz:
"So true ❤️❤️ they are two beautiful people."
nzogoa:
"They really had each other,s back in a deep way."
lizzy4k:
"That's the kind of ship we ship Big Baby Brillii and Danibaby ❤ Our siblingship ❤❤."
samawatimarion:
"This is edited. Best ship was Dozzy, best friends was Daniella and Bryan."
smoshiie_ky:
Life after BBNaija Level Up: Groovy glows up on birthday, shares inspiring message & cute pics, fans react
"Confirmed. The best there is and will be❤️❤️❤️❤️."
roselineawe:
"I agree it was very Geniue."
Erica says she used to attribute Ebuka's face with Biggie's voice
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Erica Nlewedim reacted to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s diary session with Biggie during the grand finale of the Level Up edition on Sunday, October 2.
Erica, in a statement, joked about how humble the TV host was during his session with Biggie as she shared some fun facts about Ebuka.
The reality star said she used to associate Ebuka’s face with Biggie's voice as housemates didn’t have a face for it.
Source: Legit.ng