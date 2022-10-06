BBNaija reality TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shared his opinion on the best ship in the Level Up edition house

According to Ebuka, the best ship was between Bryann and Daniella, who both made it to the grand finale together

Ebuka said Bryann and Daniella had each other's back until the end of the show, and he was surprised it didn't turn out as a relationship

In a video that has gone viral, popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who is the host of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, declared Bryann and Daniella the best ship in the Level Up house.

According to Ebuka, the duo was supportive of each other, and he thought they would go into a relationship, only to end up as friends.

Ebuka says it was nice to see Bryann and Daniella at the grand finale. Credit: @ebukaobiuchendu @bryann @daniellapeters_official

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"I thought initially they were going to go into a relationship, then it became a friendship that was very interesting, they rooted for each other very deeply, they had each other's back and it was nice to see both of them get to the finale together."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Reactions as Ebuka names Bryann and Daniella's ship the best in the house

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

divatundun:

"The best ship this season no cap ."

qutiemenz:

"So true ❤️❤️ they are two beautiful people."

nzogoa:

"They really had each other,s back in a deep way."

lizzy4k:

"That's the kind of ship we ship Big Baby Brillii and Danibaby ❤ Our siblingship ❤❤."

samawatimarion:

"This is edited. Best ship was Dozzy, best friends was Daniella and Bryan."

smoshiie_ky:

"Confirmed. The best there is and will be❤️❤️❤️❤️."

roselineawe:

"I agree it was very Geniue."

Erica says she used to attribute Ebuka's face with Biggie's voice

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Erica Nlewedim reacted to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s diary session with Biggie during the grand finale of the Level Up edition on Sunday, October 2.

Erica, in a statement, joked about how humble the TV host was during his session with Biggie as she shared some fun facts about Ebuka.

The reality star said she used to associate Ebuka’s face with Biggie's voice as housemates didn’t have a face for it.

Source: Legit.ng