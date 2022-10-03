BBNaija reality star Erica shared her take on Ebuka’s diary session with Biggie during the BBNaija Level Up grand finale

Erica, who joked about how Ebuka was humble during his session, said she used to associate the TV host’s face with the voice of Biggie

She added that she was scared of him while in the house as he was the only other person the housemates were answerable to

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Erica Nlewedim has reacted to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s diary session with Biggie during the grand finale of the Level Up edition on Sunday, October 2.

Erica, in a statement, joked about how humble the TV host was during his session with Biggie as she shared some fun facts about Ebuka.

Erica says housemates didn't have a face for Biggie. Credit: @ericanlewedim @bbnaija

Source: Instagram

The reality star said she used to associate Ebuka’s face with Biggie's voice as housemates didn’t have a face for it.

In her words:

“Fun fact! I used to associate Ebuka’s face with the voice of big brother and was scared of him because that was the only other person we were answerable to and obviously we didn’t have a face for the bigbrother voice.”

See her tweets below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

teedon24:

"To me..the voice behind dat big brother is just normal person ..but it was edited that way. To add more spice and fear to the show."

nqwena:

"I also used to think Ebuka is the big brother, especially on Mondays. The accent sounds familiar to Ebuka's."

skygemini6:

"My mom still does.. when Ebuka is up she'll be shouting see big brother, see big brother. Ahhh."

Mildred:

"You could hear my heart beat because if Ebuka ."

Biggie calls Ebuka to the diary room

Before calling out the housemates at the finale on Sunday, October 2, Ebuka got on the hot seat himself in Biggie's diary room.

The show host was once a contestant on the show, and he disclosed that he was excited to be back in the room after 16 years.

In a video sighted online, Ebuka thanked Biggie for having him and described the season as great..

