The 2022 Big Brother Naija show recently came to an end with Bryann coming up as 1st runnerup

The Level Up star's gorgeous mother was among those who turned up to support him, in a N250,000 dress

Several fans who saw the video of her look have taken to social media to shower her with praies

Bryann made it to the top, coming in as 1st runnerup of the 2022 Big Brother Naija show.

Among those who attended the finale in support of the Level Up star was his mother, @lencarlfashion7, and she made sure to do it in style.

Photos show Bryann's mum in a black dress and then a gold dress. Credit: @lencarlfashion7, @dafscourt

The curvaceous ivory beauty has left quite a number of people in awe of her youthfulness and admirable physique.

For the special day, she made sure to put her beautiful lady curves on display in a stunning bedazzled number by fashion house, @dafscourt.

Watch video below:

Designer behind Bryann's mother's look speaks

The knee-length dress featured a sheer neckline with a feathered hemline finishing.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the designer, @dafscourt, revealed that the shimmery number took fourteen days to create, adding that it cost a whopping N250,000.

Social media users share thoughts on the look

thriftwearsbybellz:

"This year's Housemates Their mothers are young and Beautiful."

dumebi.chiji:

"Mommy you ate!"

sandypreneur:

"A win for her son is a win for her..hot mama..ride on."

lagosmealprepsociety:

"Beautiful lady, beautiful dress."

queenoma_:

"Thought it was Diana at first."

nellybecky:

"Mummy Brayan you are sweet woman❤️"

gnade_kraft:

"Mama is a hot stepper."

