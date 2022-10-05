BBNaija Bryann's Mother Rocked N250k Dress for Finale, Designer Shares Details
- The 2022 Big Brother Naija show recently came to an end with Bryann coming up as 1st runnerup
- The Level Up star's gorgeous mother was among those who turned up to support him, in a N250,000 dress
- Several fans who saw the video of her look have taken to social media to shower her with praies
Bryann made it to the top, coming in as 1st runnerup of the 2022 Big Brother Naija show.
Among those who attended the finale in support of the Level Up star was his mother, @lencarlfashion7, and she made sure to do it in style.
The curvaceous ivory beauty has left quite a number of people in awe of her youthfulness and admirable physique.
For the special day, she made sure to put her beautiful lady curves on display in a stunning bedazzled number by fashion house, @dafscourt.
Designer behind Bryann's mother's look speaks
The knee-length dress featured a sheer neckline with a feathered hemline finishing.
In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the designer, @dafscourt, revealed that the shimmery number took fourteen days to create, adding that it cost a whopping N250,000.
Social media users share thoughts on the look
thriftwearsbybellz:
"This year's Housemates Their mothers are young and Beautiful."
dumebi.chiji:
"Mommy you ate!"
sandypreneur:
"A win for her son is a win for her..hot mama..ride on."
lagosmealprepsociety:
"Beautiful lady, beautiful dress."
queenoma_:
"Thought it was Diana at first."
nellybecky:
"Mummy Brayan you are sweet woman❤️"
gnade_kraft:
"Mama is a hot stepper."
BBNaija finale: Host Ebuka honours Level Up stars in tuxedo with their photos on it
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is not one to disappoint when it comes to serving statement looks and this time is no different!
For the finale of the 2022 Big Brother Naija show, the media personality opted for an interesting way to pay tribute to all the ex-housemates of the Level Up edition.
In the photos posted on his Instagram page, the fashion god looked suave in a blue tuxedo with black lapel collars which he paired with black pants and matching sleek shoes.
