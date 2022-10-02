BBNaija’s Bella Okagbue made it to the top three of the Level Up season but eventually got booted out of the house during the grand finale

Bella emerged as the third runner-up of the season leaving Phyna and Bryann to slug it out for the grand prize

During a chat with Ebuka, Bella mentioned that she had a good time inside the house and has a lot of stuff planned outside

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate, Bella Okagbue, finally came to the end of her run in Big Brother’s house during the Sunday grand finale show.

Bella who survived a number of evictions in the house managed to make it to the final week and stand proud among finalists.

Big Bella beats Chichi, Adekunle and Daniella to emerge 3rd runner-up. Photo: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

However, the reality star became the third runner-up of the season just after Daniella, Chichi and Adekunle were booted out of the house.

During her chat with Ebuka, Bella mentioned that she had an amazing time in Big Brother’s house and even made friends despite her initial reservations.

When asked about her plans outside the house, Bella mentioned that she would be going into fashion fully and launching her swimwear line.

Watch the moment she was evicted below:

Watch Bella speak with Ebuka below:

Social media users react

biigg_e_ said:

"This is getting interesting."

viv_ianwill said:

"aww we love you baby!! Phyna for the money."

ama_pokuaa_kwartemaa said:

"Top 3!! I’m soo proud of you BIG BELLA."

prettyrealsharon122k said:

"Phyna for the mulla."

temmytweetie said:

"Bella Bella last level 2 housemates standing ."

nersheera20 said:

"We dd that top 3 nah there mate."

Bella reveals why she wants to stay with Sheggz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Level-Up housemate Bella disclosed in a conversation that she is ready to overlook Sheggz's bad sides just to be with him.

According to her, she wants the relationship so badly and Sheggz is perfect for her so she is not ready to end things with him.

However, the way Bella is being treated by her main the house raised voices of concern online.

