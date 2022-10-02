BBNaija Level Up finalists had their final diary session with Biggie hours to the end of the popular reality show

During their individual diary session, Biggie questioned Phyna and Bella about their chances of emerging as the winner this year

Bella said she stands an 80% chance of winning, while Phyna rated herself 9 out of 10, the videos stirred reactions from their fans

With barely a few hours left to the end of this year’s Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up show, the finalists in the house had their last diary session with Biggie as each housemate spoke about their chances of winning.

During her session with Biggie, Bella said that for her to still be in the house meant many people were rooting for her. Because of this, she believes she stands an 80% chance of winning the show. while adding that nothing is impossible,

Bella rates her chances of winning at 80 percent. Credit: @phynaofficial @bella

Source: Instagram

Phyna, during her session, rated her chances of winning the show at 9 out of 10.

See the video from Bella’s session below:

See the video from Phyna’s session below:

Fans react as housemates speak about their chances of winning

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

queen_godwin001:

"With all Phyna’s gra gra, she didn’t get any strike in this show ."

jaaceefabrics:

'Your Bella said that's she's 80% sure of winning, in fact that she can hit her self that she's winning it today.."

cassandra_vianny:

"I just love her confidence bro if you don’t trust in your own self who will ??? Chai my love you this girl hein >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>♥️."

eduwilliamz:

"if no be sheggs u for win am."

big_jemine:

"Big Bella for the 100M. HAters, saves your tears for 8PM."

Ex-housemates storm house for last party

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season is in its finale weekend, and housemates got to experience their last party in the house.

As with previous seasons, evicted participants were invited into Biggie’s house for one last time to party with the season's finalists.

Surprisingly, disqualified housemate Beauty, also got an invite, and she joined her fellow BBNaija stars to enjoy the Saturday party. Read more:

Source: Legit.ng