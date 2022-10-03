BBNaija Level Up star, Phyna’s win, was also celebrated by the Lagos state government on social media

The Lagos state Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) went online to celebrate her win and to also remind her to pay her tax

Their post soon went viral on social media and raised a series of mixed reactions from many Nigerians

After BBNaija Level Up star, Phyna, emerged as the winner of the reality show, the Lagos state government joined many others on social media to celebrate her.

On October 2, 2022, Phyna joined past winners on the show and became the seventh person to bag the coveted spot.

While social media was buzzing over the news of her win, the Lagos state Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), also went online to celebrate her.

In a new deleted post, the LIRS started off by congratulating Phyna before proceeding to reminding her of paying her tax in 2023.

They tweeted:

“Big Congratulations @unusualnhvna Winner of (BNaija Season 7 Level Up edition. Cheers to more wins! We look forward to seeing you in Y2023 as you pay your tax #PayYourTax #ForAGreaterLagos.”

Nigerians have mixed reactions as LIRS tells Phyna to pay tax

Shortly after the tweet was posted by the Lagos state government body, it went viral on social media and got people talking.

While some people found it amusing, a number of people bashed the organisation. Read some of their comments below:

pjuwah:

"This is very dumb! Why should someone pay tax on money that was gifted to them?"

akushairquaters:

"Is she resident in Lagos? Cos that’s the only basis for this stupid tweet to be valid."

mz_teshi:

" pay pay pay pay we no see any improvement ..."

adenugayetundewalimot:

"This is the same thing they did to laycon when he won...... awon ole oloriburuku gbogbo glutton."

iam_kirasola:

"Nothing we no go see for Nigerian."

debby_d_pacesetter:

"E don reach like this omo this 2023 election go rugged o "

ms_esi:

" is she a citizen of Lagos? How she go pay tax to Lagos state, when she’s not even based in Lagos :

djfalone:

"Dem dey hint am say make she nor forget to pay tax "

iwujijacintachinwendu:

"Which kind wahala be this ."

adeola_orowale:

" wetin be this "

