The BBNaija Level Up season has finally come to an end with Phyna emerging as the winner of the reality show

Phyna won by over 40% against fellow finalist, Bryann, who had about 26% votes from fans

Shortly after Phyna’s win was announced, numerous Nigerians and other fans of the show trooped to social media to celebrate

BBNaija Level Up star, Phyna, caused massive celebration on social media after she emerged as the winner of the reality show.

On October 2, 2022, fans of the BBNaija show witnessed another lady emerge as the winner in the person of Phyna.

She no doubt had great competition from her fellow finalists, Adekunle, Chichi, Bryann, Bella and Daniella, as fans were confused at who would eventually take the prize home.

Nigerians react as Phyna wins BBNaija Level Up season. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

In previous years, the BBNaija winner had been predictable with social media opinions leaning towards the same person, but that was not the case with Phyna.

Despite people not being able to predict her win, Phyna managed to top the scoreboard with 40% votes while the next person who came close to her was Bryann who managed to bag only 26% votes.

Nigerians troop out on social media to celebrate Phyna’s BBNaija win

Shortly after Phyna’s win was announced, a number of her fans stormed her social media pages to celebrate and wish her well. Read some of their comments below:

fayvor_ite:

"Who deyyyyyyyyyyy where are my day 1 phyna fans!"

_cosyee_:

"I’m just so happy it was a woman!!"

its.giftie:

"You go fear social distancing nahh"

_c.a.r.ly:

"Phyna,,, who deyyyyyy… it’s the margin for me"

mor__r33n__:

"We been knew❤️ Congratulations babygirl."

rukklaberri:

"Yesssssssss congratulations Finally another female winner ❤️"

pharieydah_m:

"Who deyyyyyyyy We did it. Godddd!!! Congratulations to big baby brii as well, a winner too."

tolu_wa_lashe:

"No be to make noise on instagram. Your fanbase choke?"

toophabaj:

"The Gap was huge!! Bryan was too confident I hope it’s a humbling experience for him. I don’t like this choice of a winner but congrats to her regardless."

This fan tweeted:

Ignatius had this to say:

Annafierce wrote:

Sinazo tweeted:

Congratulations to Phyna.

